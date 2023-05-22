99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area runners compete in 19th Fargo Marathon, Half Marathon races

The event was held on Saturday, May 20.

Runners.JPG
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 11:31 AM

FARGO, N.D. – Several area runners competed in the 19th annual Fargo Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, May 20.

Nick Jasmer of Menahga finished No. 204 overall with a time of 4:04:11 while Park Rapids’ Patrick Richard was No. 505 overall with a time of 4:39:30 in the marathon. A total of 743 runners completed that 26.2-mile race.

Completing the 13.1-mile half marathon were Park Rapids’ Payton Hill (No. 74 in 1:37.24), Park Rapids’ Melanie Priebe (No. 84 in 1:37:55), Menahga’s Shane Kirlin (No. 133 in 1:42:19), Park Rapids’ Mark Andersen (No. 329 in 1:53:49), Park Rapids’ Ed Waggoner (No. 385 in 1:56:10), Osage’s Tiffany Kimball (No. 517 in 1:59:54), Park Rapids’ Kate Lachowitzer (No. 547 in 2:00:21), Park Rapids’ Kent Cease (No. 578 in 2:01:45), Menahga’s Scott Laube (No. 608 in 2:03:16), Park Rapids’ Lynn Just (No. 609 in 2:03:18), Park Rapids’ Larry Kobriger (No. 895 in 2:14:02), Menahga’s Sandra Hasbargen (No. 1,040 in 2:19:45), Park Rapids’ Baylee Gartner (No. 1,071 in 2:21:05), Menahga’s Alexandra Kirlin (No. 1,178 in 2:24:49), Park Rapids’ Kennedy Carlson (No. 1,225 in 2:28:28), Park Rapids’ Aarin Galzki (No. 1,286 in 2:31:40), Menahga’s Laura Kirlin (No. 1,481 in 2:46:08) and Park Rapids’ Kasey Kurtz (No. 1,496 in 2:48:31). There were 1,699 runners who completed that race.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
