Area runners compete in 19th Fargo Marathon, Half Marathon races

FARGO, N.D. – Several area runners competed in the 19th annual Fargo Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, May 20.

Nick Jasmer of Menahga finished No. 204 overall with a time of 4:04:11 while Park Rapids’ Patrick Richard was No. 505 overall with a time of 4:39:30 in the marathon. A total of 743 runners completed that 26.2-mile race.

Completing the 13.1-mile half marathon were Park Rapids’ Payton Hill (No. 74 in 1:37.24), Park Rapids’ Melanie Priebe (No. 84 in 1:37:55), Menahga’s Shane Kirlin (No. 133 in 1:42:19), Park Rapids’ Mark Andersen (No. 329 in 1:53:49), Park Rapids’ Ed Waggoner (No. 385 in 1:56:10), Osage’s Tiffany Kimball (No. 517 in 1:59:54), Park Rapids’ Kate Lachowitzer (No. 547 in 2:00:21), Park Rapids’ Kent Cease (No. 578 in 2:01:45), Menahga’s Scott Laube (No. 608 in 2:03:16), Park Rapids’ Lynn Just (No. 609 in 2:03:18), Park Rapids’ Larry Kobriger (No. 895 in 2:14:02), Menahga’s Sandra Hasbargen (No. 1,040 in 2:19:45), Park Rapids’ Baylee Gartner (No. 1,071 in 2:21:05), Menahga’s Alexandra Kirlin (No. 1,178 in 2:24:49), Park Rapids’ Kennedy Carlson (No. 1,225 in 2:28:28), Park Rapids’ Aarin Galzki (No. 1,286 in 2:31:40), Menahga’s Laura Kirlin (No. 1,481 in 2:46:08) and Park Rapids’ Kasey Kurtz (No. 1,496 in 2:48:31). There were 1,699 runners who completed that race.