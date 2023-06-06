Amateur Baseball: Park Rapids' 16-hit attack sparks win over Midway

MIDWAY – Scoring 10 unanswered runs sparked the Park Rapids Esox amateur baseball team to a 13-5 Lake & Pine League victory over Midway on Saturday, June 3.

Midway held a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Esox responded by scoring four runs in the second, two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth before sealing the win by scoring twice in the seventh.

After Rory Drewes’ RBI single gave the Snurdbirds the early lead, a single by TJ Erickson, an infield single by Tyler Lindow and an error loaded the bases to start Park Rapids’ second inning. Matt Johanning’s two-run single, Dillon McGee’s run-scoring grounder and Sawyer Torkelson’s RBI double put the Esox in front.

Zach Hocking, Erickson and Lindow drove in runs in the fourth as Park Rapids led 10-2 before Brett Dormanen, Drewes and Dillon Card drove in runs as the Snurdbirds cut the deficit to 10-5 in the bottom of that inning.

The Esox pounded out 16 hits with Erickson going 3 for 6 with three runs, McGee going 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, Torkelson going 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBI, and Lindow going 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI as those four players had multiple hits. Riley Massie (1 for 1), Cain Mitchell (1 for 4, one run), Hocking (1 for 4, one run, two RBI), Tyler Lenz (1 for 2, one RBI), Andrew Dudley (1 for 2), Johanning (1 for 5, three RBI) and Jason Haas (1 for 4, one run) also contributed to the win as Park Rapids improved to 3-2.

Derek Lindow delivers a pitch during Park Rapids' game against Midway on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Lindow earned the win in that game and threw a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in the Esox's 6-0 win over Vergas on May 28, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Derek Lindow was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over eight innings. Kevin Murphy gave up one hit in the ninth. Five Park Rapids errors led to four unearned runs.

Card went 2 for 5 while Preston Riewer (1 for 2, one run), Drewes (1 for 5, one run, two RBI), Ethan Eischens (1 for 5), Sam Meyer (1 for 4, one run), Michael Sullivan (1 for 4, one run) and Jackson Soderberg (1 for 3) rounded out Midway’s offensive attack. Stetson Burkman started and took the loss after allowing nine runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 ⅓ innings. Dormanen (two hits and one unearned run with one strikeout in ⅔ innings), DJ Reichling (three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings) and Card (one strikeout in one inning) finished up.

Derek Lindow threw a three-hitter and struck out 14 batters in leading the Esox to a 6-0 win over Vergas on May 28.

The Esox scored three runs in the third inning before capping off the scoring with a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth.

Dillon McGee went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI to lead Park Rapids’ seven-hit attack. Dawson McGee went 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI, Hocking went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, and John Massie went 1 for 3 with two runs. Mitchell went 1 for 4 for the Esox’s other hit. Derek Lindow walked six batters while stranding eight runners on base in the shutout.