Sports Prep

Amateur Baseball: Late rally falls short in Esox's 10-9 loss to Clarissa

Park Rapids committed 5 errors that led to 6 unearned runs.

DillonMcGeeClarissa.JPG
Dillon McGee dives back to first base on a pickoff attempt during Park Rapids' amateur baseball game against Clarissa on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 9:53 AM

PARK RAPIDS – A late rally fell short as the Park Rapids Esox amateur baseball team lost to Clarissa 10-9 on Sunday, May 21.

The Esox faced a 10-7 deficit entering the ninth inning when singles by Zach Hocking and Tyler Lindow concluded the scoring.

Clarissa led 3-0 in the fourth inning before the Esox scored two runs in the bottom of that frame and three times in the fifth for a 5-3 lead. Dillon McGee’s single and Kevin Murphy’s double put Park Rapids in front.

The Flyers scored six unanswered runs for a 9-5 lead before Park Rapids scored twice in the eighth. Clarissa scored what proved to be the winning run in the ninth before holding on for the win.

McGee (2 for 5, three runs), Murphy (3 for 5, two runs, two RBI), Hocking (2 for 5) and Lindow (2 for 4, two RBI) led the Esox’s 12-hit attack. Isaiah Olson, Riley Massie and Jason Haas also contributed a hit each with Olson, Hocking, Lindow and Alex Holmer scoring the other runs. McGee, Hocking and Nick Jasmer contributed an RBI each.

KevinMurphyClarissa.JPG
Kevin Murphy slides into third base during Park Rapids' amateur baseball game against Clarissa on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Murphy took the loss, allowing eight runs (two earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out eight. Lindow gave up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts over the final two innings. The Esox committed five errors that led to six unearned runs.

The Esox were held to only five hits in a 4-0 Lake & Pine League loss at Sebeka on May 14.

Riley Massie, McGee, Jaxson Lund, Cain Mitchell and John Massie had Park Rapids’ hits.

Derek Lindow took the loss, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Murphy allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in two innings of scoreless relief.

Three Sebeka pitchers, led by Kolby Kiser’s 11 strikeouts in four innings of relief, combined for 16 strikeouts.

Park Rapids will carry a 1-2 record into a Lake & Pine League game at Nimrod on Saturday, May 27. The Esox travel to Vergas on Sunday, May 28.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
