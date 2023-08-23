Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Winners of the Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy in Park Rapids reel in $5,000

The team of Josh Skrove and Don Wacker pulled in the biggest walleye of the day in the Park Rapids Fire Department's 8th annual contest.

Fishing tournament winners
The Fishing Frenzy team of Josh Skrove and Don Wacker took first prize, $5,000. They also hauled in the biggest walleye at 7 pounds 2 ounces.Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer
Submitted
By Staff reports
Today at 2:49 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Josh Skrove and Don Wacker reeled in first place in the eighth annual Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy.

FishingFrenzy2ndPlace.082623.N.PRE.3288.jpg
Second place in the Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy went to James Eischens and Bob Bateman.
Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer

Besides plaques and a $5,000 prize, the pair also caught the biggest walleye of the contest at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Fishing Frenzy was hosted by the Park Rapids Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Potato Lake, sponsored by Smokey Hills Outdoor Store.

FishingFrenzy3rdPlace.082623.N.PRE.3284.jpg
Third place winners were Scott Weaver and Tom Weaver.
Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer

Other prizes were as follows:

  • Second place, James Eischens and Bob Bateman
  • Third place, Scott Weaver and Tom Weaver
  • Fourth place, Mike Witt and Scott Mackner
  • Fifth place, Jared Balcer and Joe Balcer – also biggest northern at 8 lbs. 2 oz.
  • Sixth place, Mike Voyda and Kasey Tyge
  • Seventh place, Ben Cumber and Matt Rousu
  • Eighth place, Jason Durham and AJ Pappas
  • Ninth place, Mike Johnson and Terry Mitchell
  • 10th place, Tyler Talbot and Kent Edeburn
  • Biggest bass: Hunter Mitchell and Jacob Bridgman, 5 lbs. 6 oz.
  • Biggest rock bass: Ed Talbot and Jim Talbot, 1.36 lbs.
FishingFrenzyPanoramic.082623.N.PRE.3278.jpg
Teams prepare for send-off before the Park Rapids Fire Department's eighth annual Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy, Saturday, Aug. 19, on Potato Lake.
Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer

"It was a dandy of a rock bass," firefighter Crystal Krautkremer said of the Talbots' catch. "It’s a fun category that we add because we want to show a little love to the rock bass, and it brings a lot of laughs. Great competition for that fun category."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
