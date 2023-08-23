Winners of the Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy in Park Rapids reel in $5,000
The team of Josh Skrove and Don Wacker pulled in the biggest walleye of the day in the Park Rapids Fire Department's 8th annual contest.
PARK RAPIDS — Josh Skrove and Don Wacker reeled in first place in the eighth annual Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy.
Besides plaques and a $5,000 prize, the pair also caught the biggest walleye of the contest at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
The Fishing Frenzy was hosted by the Park Rapids Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Potato Lake, sponsored by Smokey Hills Outdoor Store.
Other prizes were as follows:
- Second place, James Eischens and Bob Bateman
- Third place, Scott Weaver and Tom Weaver
- Fourth place, Mike Witt and Scott Mackner
- Fifth place, Jared Balcer and Joe Balcer – also biggest northern at 8 lbs. 2 oz.
- Sixth place, Mike Voyda and Kasey Tyge
- Seventh place, Ben Cumber and Matt Rousu
- Eighth place, Jason Durham and AJ Pappas
- Ninth place, Mike Johnson and Terry Mitchell
- 10th place, Tyler Talbot and Kent Edeburn
- Biggest bass: Hunter Mitchell and Jacob Bridgman, 5 lbs. 6 oz.
- Biggest rock bass: Ed Talbot and Jim Talbot, 1.36 lbs.
"It was a dandy of a rock bass," firefighter Crystal Krautkremer said of the Talbots' catch. "It’s a fun category that we add because we want to show a little love to the rock bass, and it brings a lot of laughs. Great competition for that fun category."
