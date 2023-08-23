Winners of the Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy in Park Rapids reel in $5,000

PARK RAPIDS — Josh Skrove and Don Wacker reeled in first place in the eighth annual Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy.

Second place in the Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy went to James Eischens and Bob Bateman. Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer

Besides plaques and a $5,000 prize, the pair also caught the biggest walleye of the contest at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Fishing Frenzy was hosted by the Park Rapids Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Potato Lake, sponsored by Smokey Hills Outdoor Store.

Third place winners were Scott Weaver and Tom Weaver. Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer

Other prizes were as follows:



Second place, James Eischens and Bob Bateman

Third place, Scott Weaver and Tom Weaver

Fourth place, Mike Witt and Scott Mackner

Fifth place, Jared Balcer and Joe Balcer – also biggest northern at 8 lbs. 2 oz.

Sixth place, Mike Voyda and Kasey Tyge

Seventh place, Ben Cumber and Matt Rousu

Eighth place, Jason Durham and AJ Pappas

Ninth place, Mike Johnson and Terry Mitchell

10th place, Tyler Talbot and Kent Edeburn

Biggest bass: Hunter Mitchell and Jacob Bridgman, 5 lbs. 6 oz.

Biggest rock bass: Ed Talbot and Jim Talbot, 1.36 lbs.

Teams prepare for send-off before the Park Rapids Fire Department's eighth annual Five Alarm Fishing Frenzy, Saturday, Aug. 19, on Potato Lake. Contributed / Crystal Krautkremer

"It was a dandy of a rock bass," firefighter Crystal Krautkremer said of the Talbots' catch. "It’s a fun category that we add because we want to show a little love to the rock bass, and it brings a lot of laughs. Great competition for that fun category."