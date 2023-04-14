Things to do outdoors on Saturday, April 22

Make a beeline for this Earth Day event

The Hubbard County DFL is planning a special event for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Look for volunteers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Music Shop, 222 Main Ave. So. They will be giving away pollinator garden seed packages for small beds (25 square feet) to the first 200 people who show up.

The volunteers also will provide Information on pollinators, their importance to our ecosystem and what you can do to protect them.

The event will be canceled, if it’s raining.

A Mississippi Headwaters Spring Hike

Mississippi Headwaters, spring birds, flowers, sounds, and more! Walk along with an Itasca State Park naturalist from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 and see what signs of spring are popping up throughout Itasca. Trail length will be between 1-2 miles in length. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Free park days

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023.

Free Park Days will be Saturday, April 22; Saturday, June 10; Saturday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Nov. 24.

With the support of the state legislature, the DNR offers Free Park Days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in There’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans.

In addition to offering popular activities such as hiking, biking, camping, swimming, skiing and birding, a variety of state park programs are open to all visitors. Programs are free, but some require pre-registration. Find state park programs online at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar .

The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays.

Spring Migration Birding Walk

Nature is awake from a long winter and the birds are returning. Join an Itasca State Park naturalist for a walk around the Mississippi headwaters from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 as we listen and look for returning birds. Learn how Itasca’s forests and lakes are perfect home for birds of all shapes and sizes. This program is geared towards beginning birders. Bring binoculars and a field guide, if you have them. Hike will include the area around the Headwaters, picnic grounds and nearby trails. Spring conditions can be muddy, wet, and even snowy. Wear boots. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.