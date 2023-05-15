Sunny, but slow fishing opener

The fish were biting over the weekend.

Lee Skajewski, owner of Skiez Outdoors Guide Service, reported, “It was slower, but still caught fish, mainly pike and bass. I heard similar reports from anglers as well.”

Sawyer Weiss, 13, uses spinnerbait with a chartreuse trailer to attract northern pike by the Fish Hook River dam. Since it was warm on Sunday, he surmised the fish were in deeper waters, where it was cooler. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Sawyer Weiss, 13, of Park Rapids hit the public access on the north end of Long Lake on fishing opener. He didn’t have any luck there.“I like fishing a lot,” he said.

Weiss ventured to the Fish Hook River dam on Sunday with his aunt and grandma. “It’s usually pretty good for northerns,” he said.

Micheal White said the dam is a popular shore-fishing spot with locals. “I’ve caught a few decent ones out of here,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born and raised in Park Rapids, White regularly fishes here and along the shoreline. “It’s my go-to spot,” said the soon-to-be graduate of Park Rapids Area High School. “They stock this with walleye, supposedly. I’ve heard there’s a pair of muskies that come up from the river and spawn there. And then you’ve got your traditional largemouth bass.”

Like Weiss, he was using spinnerbait or a daredevil fishing lure to catch northern pike. Sometimes he uses suckers, shiners or fatheads.

“But it gets fished hard, so everything gets really finicky after the first few weeks of opener,” White said.