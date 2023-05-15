99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Sunny, but slow fishing opener

Early reports suggest pike and bass were caught over the Minnesota fishing opener in the Heartland Lakes area.

FishHookDamMichelWhiteWide051423.N.PRE.jpg
Micheal White sought pike or walleye by the Fish Hook River dam over the weekend. It's a well-known fishing hole with locals, he said.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 11:33 AM

The fish were biting over the weekend.

Lee Skajewski, owner of Skiez Outdoors Guide Service, reported, “It was slower, but still caught fish, mainly pike and bass. I heard similar reports from anglers as well.”

FishingFishHookRiver051423.N.PRE.jpg
Sawyer Weiss, 13, uses spinnerbait with a chartreuse trailer to attract northern pike by the Fish Hook River dam. Since it was warm on Sunday, he surmised the fish were in deeper waters, where it was cooler.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Sawyer Weiss, 13, of Park Rapids hit the public access on the north end of Long Lake on fishing opener. He didn’t have any luck there.“I like fishing a lot,” he said.

Weiss ventured to the Fish Hook River dam on Sunday with his aunt and grandma. “It’s usually pretty good for northerns,” he said.

Micheal White said the dam is a popular shore-fishing spot with locals. “I’ve caught a few decent ones out of here,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born and raised in Park Rapids, White regularly fishes here and along the shoreline. “It’s my go-to spot,” said the soon-to-be graduate of Park Rapids Area High School. “They stock this with walleye, supposedly. I’ve heard there’s a pair of muskies that come up from the river and spawn there. And then you’ve got your traditional largemouth bass.”

Like Weiss, he was using spinnerbait or a daredevil fishing lure to catch northern pike. Sometimes he uses suckers, shiners or fatheads.

“But it gets fished hard, so everything gets really finicky after the first few weeks of opener,” White said.

MORE TO READ:

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
NevisProm2023MyaStaceyOwenDeWitt.jpg
Local
Nevis prom features 'Victorian masquerade'
May 14, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
BelleTaineDNRSign051323.O.PRE.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Gripper-grabber: The right tool for AIS prevention
May 14, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Aaron Anderson, Hubbard County environmental specialist
_0008248.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Rainy fishing opener doesn't dampen Mankato's hopes to attract more tourists
May 14, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
VivianSheperskyPerh.JPG
Prep
Softball: Park Rapids rallies for dramatic 4-3 win over Barnesville
May 14, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
032520.N.PRE.NevisLiquors.jpg
Local
Nevis Muni gears up for a busy summer ahead
May 13, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Local
Menahga City Council debates concealed weapon policy
May 12, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
DrHarrisFamily051023.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness