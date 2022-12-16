Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Northland Outdoors
Register now for Itasca Bird Count

The Itasca State Park Winter Bird Count will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

ItascaDownyWoodpecker121522.O.PRE.jpg
A downy woodpecker gathers sustenance during Thursday's storm from a suet cake at Itasca State Park.
Contributed/Connie Cox
December 16, 2022 03:25 PM
The Itasca State Park Winter Bird Count will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

This program is part of the larger nationwide Audubon Christmas Bird Count, an activity that has occurred for 123 years.

Participants will explore Itasca’s count area in search of winter bird residents. They may choose to stay a few hours or spend the whole day.

Information collected is used to track migration patterns and changes in winter bird species abundance throughout North America. To learn more about this nation-wide bird survey go to http://birds.audubon.org/christmas-bird-count .

Participants may meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center lobby between 7:30 and 8 a.m. for assignment of count areas or contact park naturalist Connie Cox to get an assigned area.

The entire survey will take place outdoors and the forecast is for below-zero temperatures, so it is recommended that participants dress warmly. Those planning to stay for the day should also bring a lunch.

For registration, questions and further details, call Connie Cox at 218-699-7259 or email constance.cox@state.mn.us.

Related Topics: ITASCA STATE PARKBIRDS
