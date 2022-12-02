Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Patience pays off for deer hunter

A deer hunter from Menahga was about to give up on tagging a buck when one walked out in front of him Nov. 13 in northwestern Minnesota.

This big buck was harvested on Nov. 13, 2022 in northwest Minnesota, on the last day of firearm season.
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 09:07 AM
Jill Thompson of Menahga shared this photo of her son, Adam, and the buck he harvested on Nov. 13, 2022 at his grandparents’ farm in northwest Minnesota, on the last day of firearm season. “He was about to give up and thought this year was a bust, resigned to take a doe, when this big guy came out, chasing the does,” Jill says. “Patience and persistence paid off. He was really big.”
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
