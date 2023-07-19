Park Rapids Scouts enjoy Wyoming camping experience

Ten scouts of Troop 58 went camping June 16-25 at Camp Buffalo Bill, near Cody, Wyoming.

They were gone for 10 days, covering over 1,800 miles and seeing many great roadside views.

On the way there, they visited Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, where they hiked a total of 4.6 miles.

At camp, the older scouts went whitewater rafting while the younger scouts spent the time working on merit badges, including archery, wilderness survival, emergency preparedness and fly fishing.

Scout Brodyn Westbrook said, “My favorite part of camp was the sleeping.”

The newest scouts took the Eagle Claw course, where they worked on Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class rank requirements.

Park Rapids Scouts Clayton Selander, at left, and Kryton Nilson took part in the Voyageurs program this summer at Camp Parker in Nisswa.

“My favorite part was taking the wilderness survival merit badge, where we slept outside in shelters that we built ourselves,” said Scout Jesse Simmons.

Most of the week spent at camp was cold and rainy. It got down to 28 degrees on Thursday morning, but the weather turned out really nice for their day off in Yellowstone.

Scout Zach Harju said, “I liked the rain. It was cold.”

They visited Old Faithful, Midway Geyser Basin, Norris Geyser Basin and Mammoth Hot Springs.

“I liked Yellowstone,” said Scout Ethan Cox. “The hot springs were cool.”

During the trip they saw lots of wildlife, including nine grizzly bears (six cubs), two black bears and lots of bison and elk.

I liked seeing the bears. They were cool!

While most of the troop were away in Wyoming, two other first-year Scouts went to Camp Parker in Nisswa for the Voyageurs program, where they worked on Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class requirements.