Outdoor briefs: June 29-30, 2023

Check out these fun, educational and free opportunities to get outdoors in our area's state parks, wildlife refuges and more.

Loons on lake
.
Background photo contributed by Dallas Hudson
By Staff reports
Today at 9:24 AM

Minnesota’s Beloved Bats

Did you know that almost one-fifth of all mammals on Earth are bats? Learn about the bat species found in Minnesota and the amazing adaptations that make them unique among mammals from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Itasca State Park. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds.

Tree ID Walk

Interested in learning about the trees of Itasca State Park? Join a walk from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 or 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. as we discover the different kinds of trees and how to identify them. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Itasca’s Evening Under the Pines

Enjoy musical performances by regional musicians. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds. If it’s raining, meet at Forest Inn.

  • Sunday, July 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Caleigh​​ is a Minnesota band. Three female musicians present a fusion of world folk, Celtic, bluegrass, American Old-­Time and original compositions. 
