Outdoor briefs: June 29-30, 2023

Minnesota’s Beloved Bats

Did you know that almost one-fifth of all mammals on Earth are bats? Learn about the bat species found in Minnesota and the amazing adaptations that make them unique among mammals from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Itasca State Park. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds.

Tree ID Walk

Interested in learning about the trees of Itasca State Park? Join a walk from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 or 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. as we discover the different kinds of trees and how to identify them. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Itasca’s Evening Under the Pines

Enjoy musical performances by regional musicians. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds. If it’s raining, meet at Forest Inn.