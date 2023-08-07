Outdoor briefs: Aug. 7-13, 2023

Itasca’s mysteries in history

Meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the new Welcome Center at the Itasca Biological Station for a tour of the campus center before heading out to the site of the State Park House, where Mary Gibbs lived in 1903. Learn about current research projects and classes, and visit one of the few 1930s National Youth Administration-constructed buildings in the state, following the route of the 1920s-era Jefferson Highway as it passed through the field station.

Wildflower walk

Join Itasca State Park staff for a walk along the shore of the stunning Lake Itasca from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Discover the beautiful August blooms and the uses of these plants for both wildlife and people. Meet outside Douglas Lodge.

Celebrate s’mores at Itasca

Get roasting on National S’mores Day. Meet from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 outside Douglas Lodge. Sample homemade marshmallows, discover how marshmallows are made, and roast a marshmallow. If you want a s’more, bring your own filler fixings. Marshmallows and graham crackers are provided. The event will be canceled if it rains.

Tracking dragons

Learn about the science of darner dragonfly migration. Meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Biome Center on the University of Minnesota Itasca Biological Station. The program will focus on some of North America’s largest dragonflies, the darners. Some species are known to migrate long distances every year. Learn about how researchers are working to understand their migratory behaviors and pathways. Get a close-up look at dragonfly nymphs (their juvenile stage) and try to catch some adults in flight.

‘Fruits and Seeds of the Forest’ evening walk

Meet in front of Douglas Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. Join us as we explore the outdoors while learning about the fruits and seeds of plants in the forest.

