Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Outdoor briefs: Aug. 7-13, 2023

Check out these fun, educational and free opportunities to get outdoors in our area's state parks, wildlife refuges and more.

Loons on lake
.
Background photo contributed by Dallas Hudson
By Staff reports
Today at 11:16 AM

Itasca’s mysteries in history

Meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the new Welcome Center at the Itasca Biological Station for a tour of the campus center before heading out to the site of the State Park House, where Mary Gibbs lived in 1903. Learn about current research projects and classes, and visit one of the few 1930s National Youth Administration-constructed buildings in the state, following the route of the 1920s-era Jefferson Highway as it passed through the field station.

Wildflower walk

Join Itasca State Park staff for a walk along the shore of the stunning Lake Itasca from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Discover the beautiful August blooms and the uses of these plants for both wildlife and people. Meet outside Douglas Lodge.

Celebrate s’mores at Itasca

Get roasting on National S’mores Day. Meet from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 outside Douglas Lodge. Sample homemade marshmallows, discover how marshmallows are made, and roast a marshmallow. If you want a s’more, bring your own filler fixings. Marshmallows and graham crackers are provided. The event will be canceled if it rains.

Tracking dragons

Learn about the science of darner dragonfly migration. Meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Biome Center on the University of Minnesota Itasca Biological Station. The program will focus on some of North America’s largest dragonflies, the darners. Some species are known to migrate long distances every year. Learn about how researchers are working to understand their migratory behaviors and pathways. Get a close-up look at dragonfly nymphs (their juvenile stage) and try to catch some adults in flight.

‘Fruits and Seeds of the Forest’ evening walk

Meet in front of Douglas Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. Join us as we explore the outdoors while learning about the fruits and seeds of plants in the forest.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
starry st
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed across Minnesota, Wisconsin to search for invasive species
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
pied-billed-grebe-6518025.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Few wild birds like the pied-billed grebe
2d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Volunteers needed for Options Accessible Deer Hunt
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nevis School
Local
Nevis School Board seeking candidate to replace Stacey
3d ago
Hwy71TunnelDetourMap.jpg
Local
U.S. Highway 71 tunnel construction to begin soon
3d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LargeLeafAsterConnieCoxItasca080923.O.PRE.jpg
Members Only
Local
Foraging for wild edibles – You can even eat a plant commonly found on your driveway
3d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Perseid meteor shower
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Meteor shower viewing parties set across Minnesota
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers