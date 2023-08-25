6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Outdoor briefs: Aug. 28-Sept

Check out these fun, educational and free opportunities to get outdoors in our area's state parks, wildlife refuges and more.

Loons on lake
Background photo contributed by Dallas Hudson
By Staff reports
Today at 10:38 AM

Morning Nature Walk

Enjoy the benefits of nature on this morning walk from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at Itasca State Park. Explore what’s blooming and living along the trail as well as learning some health benefits of nature walking. Walk distance is around one mile and remember your bug repellant. Meet in front of Forest Inn.

Night Hike

Explore your senses and those of night-active animals as we hike along the Maadaadizi Trail from 8-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Itasca State Park. You can bring a flashlight, but please leave off during the hike. Meet outside the front doors of the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center

Fruits and Seeds of the Forest Walk

Enjoy a short walk exploring some of the fruits and seeds found in the forest as well as some of the animals that reap the benefits of these plants from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Itasca State Park. Meet by the picnic shelter in the picnic grounds

Family Fishing Fun

Are you a first-time fisher person wanting to try the new skill of fishing? Learn to identify the common fish species, how to tie a knot, bait your hook and cast for fish from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Itasca State Park. Suitable for ages 6-12. An adult must accompany children. Bring your own fishing pole or use one provided (limited number). Poles are available on first-come, first-served basis. Bait provided. Non-Minnesota residents will need a fishing license. Meet at the Lake Itasca Fishing Pier, below Douglas Lodge.

Exploring Beavers Walk

Let’s look for signs of beaver around the Mississippi Headwaters and learn about beavers and their special adaptations that make them perfect for living in the water from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Friday. Sept. 1 at Itasca State Park. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Historic CCC Log and Stone Buildings Walk

Learn about the boys that built Forest Inn, Old Timer’s Cabin and more from 10:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Itasca State Park. Staff will talk about the 1930s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) on this walking tour of buildings around the Douglas Lodge area. Meet outside Forest Inn.

Tree ID Walk

Interested in learning about the trees of Itasca State Park? Join staff for a walk as we discover the different kinds of trees and how to identify them from 7-7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Canid Crew Evening Talk

Commonly known as man’s best friend, dogs have a special place in the hearts of many. Join an Itasca State Park naturalist to learn about the wild canines found in Minnesota’s natural settings, and what makes them unique from one another. Meet at the council ring outside the Lakeside Museum in the picnic grounds from 7-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

