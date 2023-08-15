Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northland Outdoors

Outdoor briefs: Aug. 19-27, 2023

Check out these fun, educational and free opportunities to get outdoors in our area's state parks, wildlife refuges and more.

Loons on lake
.
Background photo contributed by Dallas Hudson
By Staff reports
Today at 9:14 AM

Itasca’s Evening Under the Pines

Enjoy musical performances by regional musicians. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds. If it’s raining, meet at Forest Inn.

  • Saturday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Bassment Brass is a Twin Cities-based group performing a variety of popular songs. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds. If it’s raining, meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
  • Sunday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Northern Bass is a trio playing music from the 1950s through the 70s, including pop, rock, instrumentals, jazz and standards. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds. If it’s raining, meet at Forest Inn. 

Itasca’s flying squirrels

Curious about how nature functions? Meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Jacob B. Brower Visitor Center to explore the science of ecological elimination. Itasca State Park has historically hosted two species of flying squirrels, but the northern and southern flying squirrels have not responded equally to changes in the forest over time. Join Alex Doebler, a senior studying ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Minnesota, to discuss how he traps, radio collars and tracks flying squirrels to better understand what habitats each species prefers and to investigate whether any northern flying squirrels remain in the park.

History talk and tour

Take a journey into Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge's past with volunteer guides John Hovdenes and Del Bergseth from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 27. Learn about the logging era, the early settlers and how Tamarac came to be with the help of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Carpool and visit key sites on the refuge. Meet at the Discovery Center. For more information, go to www.fws.gov/refuge/tamarac or contact staff at 218-847-2641.

