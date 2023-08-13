Outdoor briefs: Aug. 14-20, 2023

Take Me Fishing Tuesday

First-time fisher persons wanting to try a new skill, including kids and adults, meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Lake Ozawindib pier. Learn to identify fish species, how to tie a knot, bait your hook and cast for fish. The activity is suitable for kids ages 6-12. Adults must accompany children. Bring your own fishing pole or use one of a limited number available on a first come, first served basis. Non-Minnesota residents will need a fishing license.

Tree ID walk

Interested in learning about the trees of Itasca State Park? Join a walk from 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. as we discover the different kinds of trees and how to identify them. Meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

Loons: History of a Minnesota icon

“A loon’s call is unmistakable; its presence serene; and its image – unspoiled wilderness.” Join storyteller Steve Maanum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center for a photographic journey into the lives and welfare of Minnesota’s state bird. Learn about loons’ daily habits and behaviors, as well as the successful loon conservation project on Mantrap Lake and current research initiatives to protect the future of loons.

Itasca’s Evening Under the Pines

Enjoy musical performances by regional musicians. Meet at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater in the picnic grounds. If it’s raining, meet at Forest Inn.

