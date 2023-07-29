Outdoor briefs: Aug. 1-6, 2023

Lichen Hike

Hidden in plain sight, lichens are a unique feature of our natural landscapes. Join an Itasca State Park naturalist along Mary Lake Trail from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 and discover what lichen is, basic identification tools, and other fascinating facts. Meet at Forest Inn. Trail distance is approximately two miles and includes some uneven terrain.

Mindfulness in the Forest Hike

When life gets busy, self-care is typically the first thing to be thrown out the door. Take a moment to soak in the forest and live in the moment at Itasca State Park on Friday, Aug. 4, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This short hike will have some uneven ground and slight elevation. Meet outside Douglas Lodge.

Stars and constellations campfire

Meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Bear Paw Campground at Itasca State Park. Bring your blanket or chair and sit around the campfire, exploring the stars above. Learn about some common constellations and what makes the stars so special. Remember to bring s’more fixings for after the campfire talk.

