99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Osage Sportsman’s Club unveils remodel

According to a news release, the club grounds have been under renovation this past year.

OsageSportsmanClubRibbonCutting060323.O.PRE.jpg
Among those in attendance at the May 27 grand reopening were Osage Sportsmans Club members Kathy Belt, Al Winterberger, Dave Engels, Duane Foster, Tom Wettles, Al Kriz, Tom Mercil, Dan Mitchell, Dano Crandall and Al Belt.
Contributed/Osage Sportsman’s Club
By Staff reports
Today at 12:06 PM

The Osage Sportsman’s Club celebrated their hard work to improve the shooting range on Saturday, May 27.

According to a news release, the club grounds have been under renovation this past year. It now has a dedicated 100-yard range with high berms, a pistol range and a trap-shooting range.

The archery range, currently used one day a week by the local 4-H, is being updated.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce President Derek Ricke and member Pam Mill.

The public is welcome to Ladies’ Day on the third Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Trap shooting is open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a fee. Membership is required for other hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact president Tom Wettels at 218-252-1130, visit www.osagesportsmansclub.com or check out their Facebook or Instagram feeds.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
FreedomRidge.041923.SummerFun2023
Northland Outdoors
Appleton, Atwater offroading parks open to visitors looking to get dirty
June 01, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A warm start to June
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: A warm start to June
June 01, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
HannahBratlienbearencounterMoment.jpg
Local
Big Sand resident has close encounter with bear
May 31, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
LexiUsherMidState.JPG
Prep
Golf: Park Rapids girls repeat as Section 8AA North champions
June 01, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Laporte eliminates Nevis from Section 5A West playoffs
June 01, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
hwy_200_kabekona053123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner underway
May 31, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish