Osage Sportsman’s Club unveils remodel

The Osage Sportsman’s Club celebrated their hard work to improve the shooting range on Saturday, May 27.

According to a news release, the club grounds have been under renovation this past year. It now has a dedicated 100-yard range with high berms, a pistol range and a trap-shooting range.

The archery range, currently used one day a week by the local 4-H, is being updated.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce President Derek Ricke and member Pam Mill.

The public is welcome to Ladies’ Day on the third Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. Trap shooting is open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a fee. Membership is required for other hours.

For more information, contact president Tom Wettels at 218-252-1130, visit www.osagesportsmansclub.com or check out their Facebook or Instagram feeds.