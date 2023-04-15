NORTHWOODS WILDLIFE RESCUE: You can help local wildlife as the snow melts

Spring has finally sprung, and with the welcome warm-up the snow is melting fast.

Spring brings all kinds of changes in our wildlife actions.

The migrators are coming home, the hibernators are coming out. With the melting snow the cozy dens of hibernations are at risk of flooding. (They don’t always choose the ideal locations for their winter dens.) Everyone wakes up hungry.

Because of the deep snow, it will take time to melt and allow spring grasses and plants to become available, so natural food will be harder to find. The bears appreciate those feeders you have out for the birds as they become bear buffets. They are not as light and gentle as the birds they are designed to feed and are often damaged or carted off into the woods by the bears.

There are things we can do to help our wildlife.

Eagles, hawks, owls, foxes, weasels and more

Wildlife struck and killed by vehicles during our winter months have been under the snow on the road edges.

Now that the snow is melting, these carcasses are much-needed food for an abundance of critters.

The most visible partakers are usually the eagles (and crows) we see as we drive past. Eagles, like airplanes, need a bit of a “runway” to take off. Unfortunately, that generally takes them right into the path of vehicles on the roadway.

Eagles gorge on the “buffet” and generally need a good bit of time to begin to digest the food before they take flight. So often they will appear to be just “sitting there.” (Picture us sitting on the couch after a big meal). These guys just need a bit of time, and they will fly away fine and happy.

The ones that get spooked by vehicles will attempt to fly, but often fly right into the path of vehicles. This happens because they are looking for that runway to take off.

We can do a few things to help them. If you see them up ahead, slow down so if they take off you can stop quickly to avoid them if possible.

If you see deer carcasses near the road edge and you are physically able, drag the carcass a bit further from the road edge. It will lessen the chance they will take flight when a car passes, and it will give them a little more runway to get some height to hopefully pass over the tops of the vehicles.

If you do hit an eagle (it happens), notify the DNR, law enforcement or a licensed rehabilitator. They can give you advice based on individual circumstances.

Songbirds

If you feed songbirds, it is important to really clean the feeders before you put them out. Bacteria that grows on the feeders can cause serious illness, blindness and even death to the beautiful birds you are feeding. Placement of the feeders will be in another article.

Remember to clean bird feeders before placing them out this spring. Contributed/Northwood Wildlife Rescue

Bears

Another result of the rapidly melting snow is that bear dens are flooding. The bears come out early (before all the snow melts). They will be hungry, and many of the sows will have cubs to feed.

There is very little food available for them right now, as nothing is blooming or budding in abundance.

Bears have a tremendous sense of smell and can hone in on those bird feeders you are filling. They also find food dishes that are placed outdoors for pets.

Screen doors, screen porches and open windows are not bear stoppers. If they smell food inside, they are likely to come inside. They are entering for food, not because they want to be destructive, but because they are hungry, and they smell food.

Discouraging them by not having feeders is the best way to avoid having nuisance bears in your area.