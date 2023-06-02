Northwoods Wildlife Rescue: Resist the misguided urge to ‘save Bambi’

It is the time of year when we get the joy of seeing the sweet, little fawns.

Fawns seem to represent cuteness, innocence and wonderment.

Does will be having their babies from now until about the end of July.

They seem to find the craziest places to give birth: porches, decks, driveways, ditches, sheds, fields and so many other seemingly odd locations.

Does often look for areas that are free of predators. When she is giving birth to multiple fawns, she will move to a different spot so they are not together.

When the fawns are born, she will generally lick them clean and then leave them curled on the ground.

The fawn has no scent at this point, so she leaves the area as she doesn't want her scent to attract predators.

She will come back several times during the day, but generally will only stay for a few moments to feed the fawn and then she will leave.

This makes it easy to think the fawn has been abandoned.

Most fawns are born in late May and mid-June. Leaving them alone gives them the best chance for survival, even if they appear abandoned or fragile, says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. (Julie Dickie/For the Enterprise)

The doe will not return while you are present, so leave the area as soon as possible.

It’s very rare that a doe would abandon her baby. If she is physically able, the doe will return. The fawn is content to lay quiet and still and wait for her to return. It is doing exactly what instinct is telling it to do.

Here are some of the biggest threats to the fawns.

People

Well-intended, but misinformed people often see a fawn curled up and alone and feel it is abandoned and in need of help.

The most likely actuality is that the doe is close by and is staying off at a distance to keep predators from finding the little one.

Having no scent and remaining still are the fawns' only protection.

Please resist the urge to touch it. When you touch it you leave scent on it. Your scent then negates that protection, as it now has your scent which predators will be able to detect and it may lead them to the fawn.

Remember deer have good noses, good ears and they detect movement easily.

You can watch from a distance with binoculars for mom to come back. If the mom knows you are there, she won’t come back. She is very likely close by watching you anxiously, wanting you to leave the area.

Dogs

Dogs naturally chase things, and fawns can be the object of their chase.

This fawn has dog bites on its rear legs. Contributed/Julie Dickie

It can take hours for new fawns to figure out how to stand up.

Once they stand, they will spend about a week or two very wobbly as they learn to use those fragile, spindly, long legs.

The fawns are just learning to walk and have no chance of escaping a dog.

Please be mindful of this. Keep your dogs under close control during this critical birthing time for the deer.

If your dogs catch a fawn, and it is injured, it will need to be taken to a wildlife vet or licensed rehabilitator.

We know dogs love to run and play in the woods and in fields. The temptation to let them play and get exercise is great.

Allowing your dogs to roam free where they have the opportunity to chase deer is criminal. It can be up to a $100 fine each time your dog chases them. The fine increases to $500 if the dog catches and injures or kills the deer. The fine can be increased under special circumstances. Please don’t allow your dog to run free during this critical time for the fawns. They don’t understand that they are likely killing fawns; to them, they are just playing.

Vehicles

Being pregnant slows mamas down. Imagine being pregnant with twins or triplets!

She may take longer to get across the roadway.

It gets tougher when the fawns begin to walk and try to follow mom. They struggle to keep up and tend to wander in different directions. They are small and may be hard to see, especially when they emerge suddenly from tall vegetation.

If you see a deer near or crossing the road, please slow down and be mindful that there may be fawns following her.

Another trait of fawns that mimics human babies learning to walk: when they get tired, they sit down. It doesn’t matter if it is in a field or in the middle of the street. They sit down and refuse to move.

If you see this happen and they are in the roadway, first try to encourage them to move toward mama. If that won’t work very carefully (with gloves, a towel or a blanket) move the fawn as far as practical off the road in the direction and side of the road mom was last seen.

Always call for advice. Licensed rehabilitators and the DNR can help guide you in the right action that is in the best interest of the fawn. A list of licensed rehabbers may be found at https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/eco/nongame/rehabilitation/wildlife_rehabilitators.pdf .

Other circumstances

If you know the mother has been killed (car crash, farming incident, etc.), the fawns will need to be taken immediately to a licensed rehab facility.

Signs of distress in fawns are the ears curling up at the tips, lying sprawled out instead of curled up, flies or insects on and around the fawn, breathing distress, wandering and calling for an extended time. If any of these are present, call a rehabber or the DNR for advice.

Another situation where intervention may be needed is if the fawn is in a location that is too dangerous to leave them. In these cases, call a rehabber for advice on moving the fawn or capturing it and taking it to a rehab facility.

If you contain a fawn for the DNR or a rehabilitator, drop a pin or make a note of exactly where you found it. Keep people, dogs and children away from the fawn.

Do not try to feed the fawn or give it water, unless directed to by the rehabilitator. Giving it the wrong food may cause serious health problems and often death.

Place the fawn in a closed container, like a dog kennel, a tote or a sturdy box with air holes and cover it with cloth so it is not exposed to outside activities. Get it to the rehabber as soon as possible.

While you are in possession of the fawn, everyone will of course want to see it. We understand, they are adorable. Please try very hard to limit human exposure. Absolutely do not allow children and domestic pets to come into contact with the fawn.

Raising them as pets is illegal, and generally ends very badly. Fawns need a very special diet. Fawns raised by untrained humans lose the natural fears that keep them alive. Generally, habituated (tamed) fawns can never be released back into the wild. They would not survive. Remember also, as beautiful as they are, if you keep going by to take pictures and bring others to show them the fawn, you are keeping the mother from coming back.

