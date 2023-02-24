New limit on prehistoric fish takes effect March 1

A “toothy, prehistoric fish native to Minnesota waters,” called gar, will soon see more protection.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week that spearers, anglers and bowfishers will be allowed to keep up to 10 gar, starting March 1, on all Minnesota inland and border waters.

The limit applies to longnose and shortnose gar, which previously could be kept in unlimited numbers.

Wade Massure, Park Rapids Area DNR fisheries supervisor, said, “To our office’s knowledge, we have never sampled gar in any of our area’s lakes. If someone were to encounter gar, the best place to do so would likely be in the Crow Wing River or the Mississippi River. However, we are getting pretty far north in their range, so they would likely be limited in numbers.”

Massure said, “Gar are definitely an extremely cool, prehistoric fish species! Their life history is pretty fascinating. Luckily, in my previous positions, I have gotten to work hands-on with them quite a bit.”

According to the DNR, the gar regulation change is “part of a larger effort to sustainably manage gar and other native fish, including buffalo, sucker, freshwater drum, bowfin, goldeye and bullhead, because they are critical contributors to aquatic ecosystems. The gar limit was established after 2021 legislation required the DNR to determine and set a limit for that species.”

“It’s a first step toward a more proactive and conservative approach to managing these native ‘rough fish’ species,” said Shannon Fisher, DNR fisheries monitoring and regulations manager. “We value these native fish. They are important elements of healthy rivers and lakes, and yet we don’t know a ton about them.”

Additionally, the DNR will form a new work group with members of conservation organizations, the bowfishing community and interested stakeholders to identify conservation strategies for other native rough fish.

“Historically, there have been a lot of misconceptions about fish like gar. People thought that having gar around as predator fish created competition for fish like walleye. We know that’s not the case,” Fisher said. “The more we learn, the more we find out that these fish have important roles and value in the ecosystem.”

Other new regulationsNew and modified regulations will also be in effect for a variety of other waters.

Anglers are advised to check the regulations book for regulation details for these waters, listed here alphabetized by county:



A portion of the upper Turtle River chain of lakes, Beltrami County

Three Island and Turtle River lakes, Beltrami County

Fox Lake, Beltrami County

Otter Tail Lake, Otter Tail County

West Battle Lake, Otter Tail County

