Lindow, Bjorklund win Walt Winskowski Memorial Fishing Tournament

Kevin Lindow and George Bjorklund won with 281.1 points, while runners-up Scotty Weaver and Kaleb Weaver finished with 275.8 points.

2023WaltWinskowskiResults061023.O.PRE.jpg
Kevin Lindow and George Bjorklund, at right, earned first place at the 2023 Walt Winskowski Memorial Fishing Tournament, held June 3 in Osage. Scotty Weaver and Kaleb Weaver captured second place.
Contributed/Osage Lions Club
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 10:20 AM

There was a narrow difference between the top two teams at the 40th annual Walt Winskowski Memorial Fishing Tournament, held June 3 on Straight Lake.

Kevin Lindow and George Bjorklund won with 281.1 points and 34.07 pounds of walleye, northern pike and bass. They caught 10 fish total, while Scotty Weaver and Kaleb Weaver snagged nine fish, finishing a close second with 275.8 points and 34.4 pounds of fish.

MORE OUTDOORS NEWS:

Rounding out the top 10 teams were Mike Johnson and James Eischens in third place, Ryan Peterson and Justin Peterson in fourth, Dan Schultz and Tim Monson in fifth, Jon Gravdahl and Dean Christopherson in sixth, Jason Koskela and Roger Weaver in seventh, Bob Meier and Joe Carlson in eighth, Gene May and AJ May in ninth and Tom Lymburner and Ken Lymburner in 10th.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
