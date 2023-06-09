Lindow, Bjorklund win Walt Winskowski Memorial Fishing Tournament

There was a narrow difference between the top two teams at the 40th annual Walt Winskowski Memorial Fishing Tournament, held June 3 on Straight Lake.

Kevin Lindow and George Bjorklund won with 281.1 points and 34.07 pounds of walleye, northern pike and bass. They caught 10 fish total, while Scotty Weaver and Kaleb Weaver snagged nine fish, finishing a close second with 275.8 points and 34.4 pounds of fish.

Rounding out the top 10 teams were Mike Johnson and James Eischens in third place, Ryan Peterson and Justin Peterson in fourth, Dan Schultz and Tim Monson in fifth, Jon Gravdahl and Dean Christopherson in sixth, Jason Koskela and Roger Weaver in seventh, Bob Meier and Joe Carlson in eighth, Gene May and AJ May in ninth and Tom Lymburner and Ken Lymburner in 10th.