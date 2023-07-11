Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Itasca Public Water Access is closed

Due to construction improvements, the public access at Itasca State Park will be closed the remainder of the summer.

By Staff reports
Today at 11:18 AM

Beginning July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park will be closed through the 2023 summer season, due to construction.

The project includes expanding and paving the existing parking lot and creating two drive-in access ramps, a designated carry-in access site, an accessible dock, a watercraft inspection area, and a modern restroom facility.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “During the project, visitors will not be able to launch boats from the Lake Itasca drive-in access sites and will have limited access to launch carry-in watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Itasca Sports bike and boat rental will remain open with limited parking for customers.”

Visit the Itasca State Park website (mndnr.gov/stateparks) for visitor alerts or call the park at 218-699-7251 for more information.

