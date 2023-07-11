Lake Itasca Public Water Access is closed

Beginning July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park will be closed through the 2023 summer season, due to construction.

The project includes expanding and paving the existing parking lot and creating two drive-in access ramps, a designated carry-in access site, an accessible dock, a watercraft inspection area, and a modern restroom facility.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “During the project, visitors will not be able to launch boats from the Lake Itasca drive-in access sites and will have limited access to launch carry-in watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Itasca Sports bike and boat rental will remain open with limited parking for customers.”

Visit the Itasca State Park website (mndnr.gov/stateparks) for visitor alerts or call the park at 218-699-7251 for more information.