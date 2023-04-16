Lake Bemidji State Park turns 100 years old

Lake Bemidji State Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary by hosting a variety of free and fun activities at the park on April 22 and June 10.

In 1923, the Minnesota Legislature established Lake Bemidji as a state park. It is the ninth-oldest of Minnesota’s 66 state parks.

The park has served an average of over 198,000 visitors each year over the last five years (2018-2022).

Both anniversary celebration dates are among the four Free Park Days in 2023, when vehicle permit fees are waived at all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

On June 10, the birthday celebration continues with a summer picnic, live music and an Archery in the Parks program.

For more information on the history of Lake Bemidji State Park, visit mndnr.gov/state_parks/lake_bemidji/lake-bemidji-state-park-history .

10 to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 22: Earth Day Clean-Up. Celebrate Earth’s special day by gearing up for an Earth Day clean-up. Meet in the visitor center.

Earth Day Clean-Up. Celebrate Earth’s special day by gearing up for an Earth Day clean-up. Meet in the visitor center. 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22: Voices from the Past: The Fight for Lake Bemidji State Park. Over 120 years ago, the first mention of the area by Rocky Point becoming a public park was sprinkled over the town. In this program, attendees will learn about the history and the fight for the park at the head of Lake Bemidji through the voices of historical newspapers. Meet in the visitor center.

2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 22: 100th Anniversary Birthday Celebration. Attendees are invited to Lake Bemidji State Park to celebrate the park's 100th birthday. Enjoy live music along with cake and ice cream in the visitor center.

For more information, email christa.drake@state.mn.us or call the park office at (218) 308-2300.