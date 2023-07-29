It's a time of renewal in the bird world

The month of July in Minnesota is when the majority of our bird species bring a new cohort of their own into the world.

In biological terms, the term “recruitment” applies to the number of surviving young an animal, population or species produces in a given year.

Conservation biologists studying the status of species are interested in the effects of recruitment, and its opposite, mortality, on the long-term population trajectory: stable, increasing or decreasing.

In practice, it’s virtually impossible to measure these indicators on a large geographic scale. But it is possible, through surveys like the national Breeding Bird Survey conducted by volunteers across the continent, to calculate the population trajectory over a period of years.

If a population exhibits a long-term decline (a red flag), then we can speculate on whether reduced recruitment or increased mortality is the driving force. The likely answer will determine what, if any, conservation measures can be implemented in an attempt to reverse the decline. Reduced recruitment is most often a result of the range of a species being reduced by habitat loss, hence a smaller breeding population and fewer young produced.

Increased mortality could be due to a number of factors, such as poisoning by toxic chemicals, climate change, or, in the case of game species, overhunting.

But so much for a brief lesson in basic conservation biology.

The recruitment we see locally, in our own backyards, may not be relevant to the bigger picture. But it is something we can document for the record or simply observe, appreciate and enjoy. This year, at our place the evidence of bird recruitment was very strong across species. The feeders that were poorly attended while adults were feeding insects to their young became very active by the second week of July, as diets of fledged young transitioned to seeds and suet. Adults of most woodpecker species brought their dependent young to the feeders, as did purple finches, chickadees, nuthatches, chipping sparrows, blue jays and our local scourge, red-winged blackbirds.

Pileated woodpeckers feeding well-grown young, soon to fledge from the nest. Adobe Stock

It’s often amusing to watch the young learning how to feed for themselves as their parents’ attentiveness wanes.

Successful broods of species that don’t typically attend feeders were also evident. These included robins, house wrens, song sparrows and sapsuckers.

For our first time, our purple martins occupied our four nest boxes over the water and noisily began fledging young late in July’s third week.

One of my most interesting observations was a brood of common yellowthroats, a small warbler normally well concealed low in marshy vegetation. Three begging young were perched 30 feet up in a pine tree while its parents brought them food items. In a lifetime of birding, I had never seen yellowthroats high in a tree.

It seems like no matter how experienced a birder you are, there’s no shortage of fascinating surprises awaiting!

Marshall Howe is a retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He specialized in bird population studies. Howe has been a Park Rapids resident since 2010.