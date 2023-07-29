Insects in your garden? Should you be bugging out?

The garden season is in full swing, which means insect season is also upon us.

You might be seeing bugs in your gardens, but should you be stressing?

Many people are reaching out for insect identifications, and here are the things I say in almost every case.

MORE GARDENING NEWS:





Most bugs are bystanders

It is estimated that there are around 5 million species of insects found in environments across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

From this huge group, it is estimated that only 1% to 3% of these species are pests.

Why does this matter in Minnesota gardens? It helps remind us that just because we are seeing an insect on a plant, it doesn’t mean it matters to the plant.

Many insects fly and take a break on plants. Of the bugs that do feed on leaves, plants evolved to deal with some level of feeding. Just because we are seeing a bug on a plant, even a bug that is feeding on the leaves, doesn’t mean it is doing damage to the plant.

Determine if the bug actually matters

Break out your plant detective hat. You cannot assume that because you are seeing an insect on a leaf that it is damaging the plant.

Track down and identify the insect. You can use a variety of apps: University of Minnesota Extension (UMN) tools like “ What is wrong with my plant?” and "What insect is this?" or Ask a Master Gardener .

Once you have an ID, read up! Use the UMN website or that of a neighboring state to learn about the bug. These sites aren’t trying to sell you a service or influence you to buy a product, and will give you unbiased information.

Your research will help you figure out if the insect has pest tendencies or is just hanging out in your garden.

MORE COLUMNS BY TARAH YOUNG





ADVERTISEMENT

Think holistically before reaching for a spray bottle

If the insect you are seeing could be a pest, think about if it is actually a pest in your garden right now. What plant is it on, and why are you growing that plant? Is a plant you grow in hope of harvesting food, or a plant grown from aesthetics? Is it just a random perennial that’s always been in your space that you never really noticed until it started to look a little ragged?

Whatever your goals with that plant are, you can still achieve them without the plant looking absolutely perfect.

Remember, a plant having holes in the leaves doesn’t mean that a vegetable won’t yield well or that you won’t get beautiful blooms. In commercial agriculture, thresholds for leaf feeding bugs are often around 20% to 30% of leaf area eaten.

Plants and insects evolved together, and plants power through a fair amount of insect feeding.

Get out the reading glasses – the fine print on pesticides matter

If the insect you are seeing is a pest and is causing meaningful damage, then you can think about insecticides.

This isn’t as easy as going to the pantry and hardware store. Pesticides carry risks, and to understand how to use them safely, you have to read the label. This label may be 15 pages long in a size six font in a little booklet, but in that tiny text is the info that lets you know if you can use that product on a particular plant and certain insect. It will also give you the info you need to keep plants, people and pets safe.

Even organic or “natural” insecticides can damage plants and make people sick, so consult the label regardless of what you are thinking about using.

Although insects are the last thing we want to see in our gardens, do some research before applying insecticides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarah Young is Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension educator in agriculture, food and natural resources. If you have any questions about this topic or any others, contact her at 732-3391. If information about agriculture, gardening and natural resources interests you, consider signing up for the Hubbard County UMN Extension Agriculture, Gardening and Natural Resources E-newsletter at z.umn.edu/HCExtensionNewsletter .

