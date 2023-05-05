Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Highlights at Itasca State Park in May & June

Itasca State Park naturalist Connie Cox said the park is alive with birdsong and wildflowers in May and June.

CrossingMississippiHeadwaters2022.jpg
The Mississippi headwaters attracts locals and tourists throughout the year.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
By Staff reports
Today at 10:36 AM

Some of the highlights for visitors are as follows:

Some of the highlights for visitors are as follows:

  • Songbirds are returning. There are 20 species of warblers who pass through the park, some staying for the summer. One of the most colorful is the yellow-rumped warbler. Listen for the ovenbird with its call that sounds like “teacher teacher.” Song and swamp sparrows are also back, along with dark-eyed juncos, scarlet tanagers and indigo buntings. 
    Male Yellow-rumped warbler is a migration birds. North American
    A male yellow-rumped warbler is a migratory bird.
    Adobe Stock
  • The best times for birding are just before sunrise until 11 a.m. and in the early evening when birds feed before roosting for the night. Right after sunset, visitors may hear the great blue heron croaking and ducks coming in to rest for the evening. 
    Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) in the reeds on a lake
    Visitors to Minnesota will likely hear the great blue heron croaking from the reeds on a lake.
    Adobe Stock
  • Ducks and geese may already be nesting, and soon young ducklings and goslings will be out on the water. 
  • The Mississippi headwaters area is a favorite spot for watching waterfowl. On cold mornings, insects are more active, hovering over the water’s surface. Watch for birds that are “hawking,” flying with their mouths open to catch insects. 
  • Another bird that can be found in the headwaters area is the northern parula. 
NorthernParulaAdobeStock_429438054.jpg
This beautiful songbird, the northern Parula, can be seen in Itasca State Park.
Adobe Stock

“It sounds like the cartoon character Elmer Fudd,” Cox said. “That one sits on the top of spruce trees and is a beautiful blue, green and yellow with hints of red in its feathers. You have to use binoculars to see him, but you can hear him from quite a distance.”

  • Pine forests, like the Schoolcraft Trail, are especially good for bird watching. The Dr. Roberts Trail has a bog, pine and oak trees and a lake. That variety of forest types appeals to different species of birds looking for nesting habitat. 

“One of my favorites is the winter wren,” Cox said. “They love that swampy area down by the old timer’s cabin. It is a tiny brown bird with a tail that sticks up straight. Its call is like the flute call of the god Pan, very melodic.”

  • Walleye fishing is especially popular in May through the first week of June, mainly on Lake Itasca. Elk Lake along Wilderness Drive is a premier muskie lake. Fishing licenses are available in the park. 

Any Minnesota resident can fish any lake entirely in a state park without a fishing license. Go to the DNR website for more information. At Itasca State Park, that includes Lake Ozawindib, Elk Lake, Mary Lake and Lake Itasca.

  • Spring wildflowers abound in May and June. May is when the large-flowered trillium blooms. These large white flowers are visible on the main park drive from Preacher’s Grove to Peace Pipe Vista and up to the campground office. The Brower Trail is the best spot for viewing. 
    Copy of MNDNR_2012 May 3_Large flowered Trillium clump2.jpg
    A large-flowered trillium.
    Contributed/Minnesota DNR
  • Biking on the bike trail or along Wilderness Drive is another way to see both wild flowers and birds. 

“It’s a nice way to cover more ground while enjoying the beauty of the park,” Cox said.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
