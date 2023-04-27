99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Headwaters Canoe Club’s 2023 cruise dates

The Headwaters Canoe Club has a summer schedule of events for canoeists of all ages and experience levels.

KayakSunset2020DeniseJohnson.jpg
The Headwaters Canoe Club's floats are held in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard counties. The trips are very laid back and are open to canoes and kayaks.
Contributed/Denise Johnson
By Staff reports
Today at 11:54 AM

There’s no better way to enjoy a beautiful summer day on the water than a canoe trip.

Whether relaxing or invigorating, the Heartland Lakes area offers a variety of opportunities to get your oar in. Local canoe outfitters can set you up if you need to rent equipment.

The Headwaters Canoe Club has a summer schedule of events for canoeists of all ages and experience levels. Call the host to let them know you will be paddling, to ask if a shorter option is available, for directions and further information; or contact Tony at ynot@paulbunyan.net or headwaterscanoeclub@gmail.com.

  • Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m. Kitchi Creek Forest Road 2204 to Pennington Store (moderate). Mike Bergquist at 605-530-2784
  • Tuesday, May 2: 5 p.m. Knutson Dam to Smiling Joe’s (easy). Jack Gustafson at 218-308-5230.
  • Tuesday, May 9: 5 p.m. Necktie River, Hart Lake to County 5 (lengthy). Jack Gustafson at 218-308-5230
  • Saturday, May 13:  Moose Brook/Moose Lake to Dora Lake. Mike Bergquist at 605-530-2784  
  • Tuesday, May 16: 5:15 p.m. Schoolcraft River, Plantagent to Paul & Babe (easy). Anna and Reid Plumb at 630-632-5589
  • Tuesday, May 23: 6 p.m. Kabekona River, CSAH 39 to CSAH 38 and back (easy). Meet at Barker residence. Brad Barker at 218-224-3565
  • Tuesday, May 30: 5 p.m. Schoolcraft River, Hubbard County 9 & County 118 (moderate). Lee and Polly Scotland at 218-766-2953
  • Tuesday, June 6: 5 p.m. Pike Bay Connection (difficult). Unload at Pike Bay boat landing. Jack Gustafson at 218-308-5230
  • Tuesday, June 13: 6 p.m. Bass Lake (easy). Meet at public access. Steve Bilben at 218-547-1818
  • Tuesday, June 20: 6 p.m. Omega @ Steamboat (easy). John Arenz at 763-843-7071
  • Tuesday, June 27: 6 p.m. Sucker Lake Chain (moderate). Pete Moberg at 218-444-7532
  • Tuesday, July 11: 5 p.m. Shingbee River, CSAH 50 to Shingobee Bay and back (easy). Meet at CSAH 50 bridge. Steve Bilben at 218-547-1818
  • Tuesday, August 22: 5:30 p.m. Mantrap Lake (easy). Meet at Minnesota DNR campground public access. Eric Haugland at 218-252-7151.
