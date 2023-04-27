Headwaters Canoe Club’s 2023 cruise dates

There’s no better way to enjoy a beautiful summer day on the water than a canoe trip.

Whether relaxing or invigorating, the Heartland Lakes area offers a variety of opportunities to get your oar in. Local canoe outfitters can set you up if you need to rent equipment.

The Headwaters Canoe Club has a summer schedule of events for canoeists of all ages and experience levels. Call the host to let them know you will be paddling, to ask if a shorter option is available, for directions and further information; or contact Tony at ynot@paulbunyan.net or headwaterscanoeclub@gmail.com.

Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m. Kitchi Creek Forest Road 2204 to Pennington Store (moderate). Mike Bergquist at 605-530-2784

Tuesday, May 2: 5 p.m. Knutson Dam to Smiling Joe's (easy). Jack Gustafson at 218-308-5230.

Tuesday, May 9: 5 p.m. Necktie River, Hart Lake to County 5 (lengthy). Jack Gustafson at 218-308-5230

Saturday, May 13: Moose Brook/Moose Lake to Dora Lake. Mike Bergquist at 605-530-2784

Tuesday, May 16: 5:15 p.m. Schoolcraft River, Plantagent to Paul & Babe (easy). Anna and Reid Plumb at 630-632-5589

Tuesday, May 23: 6 p.m. Kabekona River, CSAH 39 to CSAH 38 and back (easy). Meet at Barker residence. Brad Barker at 218-224-3565

Tuesday, May 30: 5 p.m. Schoolcraft River, Hubbard County 9 & County 118 (moderate). Lee and Polly Scotland at 218-766-2953

Tuesday, June 6: 5 p.m. Pike Bay Connection (difficult). Unload at Pike Bay boat landing. Jack Gustafson at 218-308-5230

Tuesday, June 13: 6 p.m. Bass Lake (easy). Meet at public access. Steve Bilben at 218-547-1818

Tuesday, June 20: 6 p.m. Omega @ Steamboat (easy). John Arenz at 763-843-7071

Tuesday, June 27: 6 p.m. Sucker Lake Chain (moderate). Pete Moberg at 218-444-7532

Tuesday, July 11: 5 p.m. Shingbee River, CSAH 50 to Shingobee Bay and back (easy). Meet at CSAH 50 bridge. Steve Bilben at 218-547-1818

5 p.m. Shingbee River, CSAH 50 to Shingobee Bay and back (easy). Meet at CSAH 50 bridge. Steve Bilben at 218-547-1818 Tuesday, August 22: 5:30 p.m. Mantrap Lake (easy). Meet at Minnesota DNR campground public access. Eric Haugland at 218-252-7151.