Gripper-grabber: The right tool for AIS prevention

Over the years, it has become harder to crawl into my truck box. Apparently, modern automotive engineers only consider the needs of professional basketball players when designing trucks. But somehow, I routinely find the kids back there pretending it’s a pirate ship. Perhaps it’s just age. What was once a spring chicken is now flightless and foul.

Aaron Anderson

Unlike the truck, my joints aren’t equipped with grease zerks. After a trip to the lake, the prospect of crawling around under my boat removing aquatic weeds is not met with enthusiasm. That’s where the benefit of bringing the kids fishing comes into play. There’s nothing like a game of “find the weed” to foster their competitive spirit and ill will towards the winner.

However, every now and then this dad gets an evening in the boat to himself. These are called “rainy days.”

At these times, I pull out my secret weed-removing weapon which ought not to be a secret any longer. Let me introduce you to the gripper-grabber, an excellent alternative to child labor.

Should be standard fishing equipment

You’ve seen them in commercials, with a nice little old lady reaching up and grabbing a soup can somebody mischievously placed on the top shelf of the pantry.

If my job title started with “King,” my first decree would be that no one leave soup cans out of reach of the elderly.

My second decree would be that every boat in America would come with a gripper-grabber as standard equipment. These tools give you an extra arm’s length for reaching under the trailer to make removing weeds easy, but their usefulness extends well beyond.

Your lucky fishing hat only has a finite number of precious minutes before it slips beneath the waves after being blown off of your head by a rogue gust of wind.

If you harbor unspoken doubts in regards to your fishing partner’s boat maneuvering skills, more robust varieties can help snag the dock cleat when the bow slips off course.

Once back on dry land, my grabber has saved me from crawling back over my gunnels to retrieve items like gummy worm wrappers, and even socks, which have inexplicably fallen off my children’s fully shod feet.

Take it from me, a tool at hand is a tool in hand. If you have it, you’ll use it.

Native vs. invasive weeds

But why should we be concerned about weeds? Aren’t there weeds in every lake?

Yes, however, very few of us can accurately identify native versus invasive weeds.

Invasive plants out-compete native species and provide poor habitat for animals not adapted to them.

Many plants – whether invasive or native – can also harbor other invasive species, such as zebra mussels or faucet snails, which attach themselves to the stems and hide in the foliage.

If you are a weed removal tool skeptic and would rather “try before you buy,” then you can consider yourself lucky to be a boater in Hubbard County.

Aqua Weed Stick pilot program

This spring, the Hubbard County AIS program is partnering with the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA) to expand a pilot project COLA initiated last summer.

Aqua Weed Sticks have been placed at public accesses throughout Hubbard County.<br/> Contributed/Hubbard County AIS Program

Aqua Weed Sticks have been placed at public accesses throughout the county.

These are simple, 4-foot-long rods with a molded plastic head designed for snagging plants or scraping off stubborn pond scum.

They provide a countywide, cost-effective way to encourage boaters to take a proactive approach towards AIS prevention.

The weed sticks are free to use. We only ask that after you clean your boat, leave these handy tools at the access so other boaters may do the same.

Is your favorite access missing one? Let our office know by calling 218-732-3890.

After a couple uses of the Aqua Weed Stick, I believe you’ll be compelled to get your own weed removal tool.

Repurpose an old fishing rod, buy one online or make a quick trip to the hardware store. They can provide the simple supplies to manufacture your own. Or, simply wander down a few more isles and you’ll find some of the “grip and grab” options, which only cost about the same as a small boat anchor.

Have you ever witnessed somebody drop their phone off the edge of the dock?

They might forgive your tears of mirth when you save the day with your extended gripper-grabber.

Be hesitant to lend it out in these situations, however. Instead, direct them to the hardware store. They won’t be able to order one online until their phone dries.