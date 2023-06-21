For the love of monarchs

Jody Ziemann is doing everything she can to help the endangered monarch butterflies and hopes other local residents and summer visitors will join the cause.

“A book called ‘Raising Little Stripe’ written by Joyce Hoberg Kaatz, a woman who spends her summers on a lake near Park Rapids, is what inspired me when I picked it up at a local book store in the summer of 2021,” she said. “It’s a picture book with a section on each page that tells about the scientific part, and another part is written in first person from the caterpillar’s point of view. Local butterfly expert John Weber has been a wonderful resource for me, too. He shared how much greater the survival rate is for butterflies raised in captivity than those in the wild.”

The Ziemann property includes a meadow with a variety of wildflowers and numerous milkweed plants.

Ziemann said she has been very connected to the natural world since she was a child.

“I’m highly sensitive to the environment and the creatures,” she said. “My yard is very uncultivated. I keep it that way because all those guys were here before I was. People just have to start understanding that we can’t keep spraying chemicals all over. My friend who lives west and north of Park Rapids said that when she and her husband first built, many varieties of birds came to her feeders. Now it’s less than half that number and the kinds of butterflies have greatly decreased, too. She thinks it’s due to the spraying in that area. It’s like the canary in the coal mine. We have to start paying attention.”

From caterpillar to chrysalis

Ziemann started observing and documenting the life cycle of monarchs in 2021.

Monarch caterpillars are dependent on nutrients they get from eating the hairs and leaves of the milkweed plants.

“The first caterpillars I noticed in the middle of June had attached in a ‘J’ shape on some little shrubberies in my front yard,” she said. “They hang for about 24 hours in that ‘J’ shape and then become the chrysalis. I started counting days and that summer I released 18 of them. Last summer, I released 42.”

That first year, Ziemann kept the caterpillars in mason jars. She now keeps them in special screened butterfly houses she found on Amazon. She has four of the enclosures that are approximately 15 inches square and two to three feet tall.

Jody Ziemann uses mesh houses to help raise monarchs. The houses protect them from predators, which is especially important since the monarch is on the endangered list.

“I clean them and put in fresh leaves each day,” she said. “Last summer, I started finding eggs on milkweed. I’ve got tons of milkweed on my property. When the caterpillars hatch, they are tiny – smaller than the lead on a mechanical pencil. You can barely see them. They are so small, they can only eat the hairs on the back of the milkweed leaves. I have seen a monarch lay the eggs. She will flit to different leaves, usually laying only one egg per leaf. I watched the hatch and growth of the caterpillar. When the caterpillars are fully grown, they will attach on the ceiling of the screen house. The enclosure protects the chrysalis from predators like wasps who drill holes in them and will eat what’s inside.”

While in the chrysalis, the magical transformation from caterpillar to butterfly takes place.

Last summer, she kept a journal with daily counts of who was still a caterpillar, who was hanging in a ‘J’ and who had come out in each of the enclosures.

The life of a butterfly

Ziemann said once butterflies emerge they can stay in the enclosure for up to 24 hours. “I learned that if they emerge from the chrysalis on a rainy day it’s better for them to stay in their screened house until the next day when it’s not raining,” she said. “If they need to stay there longer, you can offer them fresh fruit and cut flowers in a little tube like you get at a florist shop for corsages. After their wings dry out and they are flying around, I bring the screened enclosure out to the patio, unzip it and let them go. It’s incredible to see them take off.”

This monarch is resting and drying its wings just after emerging from the chrysalis to its left.

Last year, she released 42 monarchs.

Along the way Ziemann said she has also learned a lot about the three generations of Monarchs that emerge each year.

“The first butterflies that come out in the summer, their lifespan is only about a month,” she said. “They do their whole life cycle, lay their eggs and expire. The next generation also has a very short lifespan. It's the ones that come out late summer and fall that do the migration. It’s just amazing to me that they each know what to do and what their role is. That last generation knows it’s up to them to make that long journey south. When they get there, they rest in big groups in a state of torpor. In the spring, they wake and start their journey north. It will take a couple of generations to reach the northern regions. It's phenomenal that they know where to come back even though they have never been here before. I don’t tag my butterflies like it talks about in the book, because I can’t fathom putting anything on that delicate wing that’s so magnificently beautiful.”

How to help monarchs

Ziemann said there are many things we can do to help monarchs and other pollinators.

“Every creature has a purpose and a place in the whole system,” she said. “Be mindful and kind to all of them and give them a helping hand. Do not spray or fertilize. Leave some dandelions for the pollinators and plant native wildflowers. They are suited for the environment and require hardly any maintenance. A lot of them are drought resistant, so people who come here only on weekends don’t have to worry about watering.”

She said gathering seeds of wildflowers already growing and replanting them in some scratched up soil is best.

In addition to milkweeds, pollinators benefit from other native daisies, purple asters, wild bergamot and spreading dogbane.

A shallow dish with some water and a rock encourages butterfly puddling and provides moisture during dry spells.

“Butterflies also love to play in the sprinkler when I have it running in my garden,” she said.

Ziemann has taught community education classes in Park Rapids along with their After School Adventures. She hopes to share her love of monarchs with children in area schools and other organizations.

