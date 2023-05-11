FISH SAVVY: Keys to success for the 2023 Minnesota fishing opener

The walleye is king for most Minnesota anglers.

The key to finding walleyes in the month of May, especially with a late ice out like we have had this spring, is knowing, or having an idea of their spawning locations.

These locations can vary from lake to lake, but overall tend to be on some form of shallow gravel and/or rock rubble.

Walleyes will usually spawn on main lake shorelines that are mostly made up of gravel or small rock rubble, or in rivers or creeks connected to lakes. Start on the nearest break line and continue to move shallow (sometimes as shallow as three feet of water) until you find active walleyes. Play close attention to those wind-blown locations and water temperatures. Depending on the size of the lake, water temperatures can vary greatly within the same body of water. Key in on those shallow water areas, near walleye spawning locations, that warm up the quietest because these areas often hold the most baitfish and the most active walleyes.

The most popular presentation for early season walleye fishing is simply a jig and a minnow, and for good reason: it works.

There are a ton of great walleye jigs on the market, and specific jig weights may vary from 1/16 to 3/8 ounce depending on the depth and the mood of the fish. However, try to use the lightest weighted jig that you can get away with. That will increase your success in putting fish in the boat this spring.

As far as bait, shiner minnows are the ticket this time of year. However, due to high demand, shiner minnows can often be hard to find. When targeting early season walleyes, fathead or rainbow minnows will often get the job done as well.

Often overlooked walleye presentations in the month of May are using plastics (like ribbon tails and boot-tail swimbaits), hair jigs, jerkbaits and crankbaits. Do not be afraid to think outside the box and experiment with lure choice when it comes to fishing for springtime walleyes.

Have a few lure choices tied up because one day a jig and minnow presentation may be the key, and the next, a crankbait may be the ticket to putting more fish in the boat.

Please practice catch and release whenever you can for any fish species. Keep a few nice smaller eaters for the frying pan, and make sure to release those adult fish to spawn, reproduce and fight another day for the next angler to enjoy.

Good luck out on the water! I want to wish everyone a great and safe fishing season!

Important dates to remember

Walleye and northern pike opener: Saturday, May 13.

Smallmouth and largemouth bass catch and release only: May 13-26.

Smallmouth and largemouth bass opener: Saturday, May 27.

Muskellunge opener: Saturday, June 3.

Isaiah Hahn operates You Bet Fishing Guide Services in Park Rapids.