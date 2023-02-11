99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fish house count up almost 30%

The Park Rapids Area DNR Fisheries count of ice fishing houses on area lakes went up from 445 in 2022 to 571 in 2023.

021123.O.PRE.2023parkrapidsareafishhousecount.jpg
Infogram by Park Rapids Enterprise staff
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 11, 2023 07:32 AM
Park Rapids Area DNR Fisheries staff conducted their annual aerial fish house count on Jan. 31.

Assistant Area Fisheries Supervisor Calub Shavlik said they flew over 71 lakes this year and counted a total of 571 fish houses.

This is a 28.3% increase from last year’s count of 445 fish houses on 73 lakes. Shavlik described the 2023 count as similar to counts conducted in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“The timing of ice formation and accumulation of snowfall will affect the number of fish houses,” said Shavlik. “Thirty-six lakes had at least three fish houses, and over half of them were in the normal range of fish houses.”

Popular lakes that had more fish houses than expected included the 11th Crow Wing, Blueberry, Boulder and Big Stony. Meanwhile, those with lower-than-expected fish house counts included Fish Hook, Long, Lower Twin and Kabekona.

“Since these lakes have been historically popular lakes,” Shavlik said, “it is not surprising that they will experience some fluctuations in fish house counts.”

Related Topics: FISHINGMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCESPARK RAPIDSNORTHLAND OUTDOORSOUTDOORS RECREATION
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
