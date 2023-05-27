99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CULTIVATING SUCCESS IN THE FARM & GARDEN: Troubleshooting common seedling issues

Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension educator Tarah Young offers tips to keep your seedlings healthy.

Planting and germinating pumpkin seeds in biodegradable peat pot
Ample light and moderate watering are simple ways to keep your seedlings healthy.
Adobe Stock
Tarah Young
By Tarah Young
Today at 9:29 AM

Gardeners across Minnesota have been starting seedlings at home. While we hope your seedlings are healthy and vigorous, you may be seeing some common problems, such as seedling collapse or tall, spindly plants.

Not enough light

Are your seedlings looking leggy?

“Legginess” in seedlings is caused by low light, as plants stretch to reach a light source. Eventually, this will result in weak stems, and the plant will struggle to support itself.

If you have a sunnier window, consider moving your plants there. Otherwise, you may need to include artificial lights. If you have artificial lights already, try moving them closer to the plants.

Too much water

This is another common issue with seedlings grown at home.

If you have seedlings that are tipping over from the top, they may have a condition known as epinasty. When your soil is water-logged it becomes hypoxic, or oxygen-deprived.

This condition can be a bit misleading because it can look like wilt, which may cause you to want to water even more.

Many people think they need to water seedlings daily, but that’s often more water than your plants need. Especially when plants are small, their root systems are not yet developed and they will not take up very much water.

Keep your soil moist, but try to avoid soaking it.

As your plants’ root systems develop, they will take up more water each day. Your potting mixture will also determine how well water drains from your system.

Damping off

One of the most common problems affecting seedlings is damping off. This problem is caused by a number of pathogens including Rhizoctonia spp., Fusarium spp. and Pythium spp.

This condition typically results in seedlings collapsing at the base of the stem, and you can often see fungus growing where the stem meets the soil.

Seedlings infected by damping off rarely survive.

To avoid damping off, clean all of your potting media (trays, pots, tools) thoroughly with soap and water. Follow with a sanitizer. Plant with clean hands, and use sterile potting media, such as a store-bought potting mix.

Insect damage

If you’re seeing small dots on your plants, check for the presence of small insects, like fungus gnats. These insects typically show up when you have wet, exposed soil.

Adapting your watering routine to avoid over-saturating your soil should help to minimize insect problems. Adding a fan to promote good ventilation should also help.

Tarah Young is Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension educator in agriculture, food and natural resources. If you have any questions about this topic or any others, contact her at 732-3391. If information about agriculture, gardening and natural resources interests you, consider signing up for the Hubbard County UMN Extension Agriculture, Gardening and Natural Resources E-newsletter at z.umn.edu/HCExtensionNewsletter.

