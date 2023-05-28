99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Northland Outdoors

Cruising with the Let’s Go Fishing Headwaters Chapter

They serve local veterans, disabled adults, church groups, widows and widowers, senior citizens groups, social service agencies, nursing homes, assisted living centers, adult day care centers and youth.

Copy of 061522.N.PRE.KinshipLetsGoFishingBoat.jpg
In Park Rapids, the Let's Go Fishing Headwaters Chapter has been cruising now for over 10 years. They operate a 28-foot pontoon boat and provide several cruises a week from June through August.
Enterprise file photo
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 12:51 PM

Let's Go Fishing (LGF) Minnesota, founded in 2002, aimed to enrich the lives of senior citizens by offering fishing and boat outings.

Today, they serve veterans, disabled adults, church groups, widows and widowers, senior citizens groups, social service agencies, nursing homes, assisted living centers, adult day care centers and youth.

The state boasts 17 local chapters with 21 pontoons.

The LGF Headwaters Chapter in Park Rapids has been cruising for more than 10 years.

They operate a 28-foot pontoon boat, providing several cruises a week on the area’s beautiful lakes, from June through August.

LGF Headwaters Chapter chairperson Fred Luckeroth said, “Picture this: A day at the lake, on a pontoon, catching a fish or two and creating wonderful memories. These are just some of the great benefits our guests and volunteers enjoy through the Let’s Go Fishing program.”

Each excursion is approximately two hours. There is no cost to participants.

Staffed by volunteers, LGF’s operational expenses are supported by donations and fundraisers. Businesses and organizations who sponsor LGF have their logos displayed on the pontoon.

“We also receive monetary support from several townships in the area,” Luckeroth said. “We’ve also established a capital fund for our long-term needs, which could include replacement in the future of our pontoon, motor, trailer and other equipment.”

They are always in need of more volunteers to staff the pontoon rides, he added.

To volunteer, donate or schedule a cruise, visit headwaters.lgfws.com.

Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
