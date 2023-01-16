99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community fish house is out on the ice

The fish house opened for business Jan. 12 on Fish Hook Lake.

The community fish house is finally out on Fish Hook Lake for its 12th year, as of Jan. 12, 2023. Call Northern Bait Co. (218-732-5113) to make a reservation.
By Staff reports
January 16, 2023 11:35 AM
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
