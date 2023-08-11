Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
COLA: Improved water quality is goal of Crow Wing River Watershed plan

The goal of the 1W1P framework is to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

BihrleLoons081223.O.PRE.jpg
Loons need good water quality.
Contributed/Craig Bihrle
Craig Bihrle
Craig Bihrle
Today at 11:52 AM

More than half of Hubbard County’s land base and lakes sit in the Crow Wing River Watershed, so a planning process that will eventually direct grant money to projects that will improve water quality is generating considerable attention this summer.

More outdoors news:

The county’s Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA) members got an update on that process from Jake Shaughnessy, Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) water quality resource technician, at their July meeting in Park Rapids.

Shaughnessy said the Crow Wing River One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) is a “kind of a new way that the state is allocating funding for water quality efforts,” that involves several county boards, SWCDs and the White Earth Nation, with significant public input as well, “… so we can address some of those major water quality things.”

CrowWingRiver1W1PMap2023.jpg
The Crow Wing River watershed comprises portions of Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Morrison, Otter Tail, Todd and Wadena counties.
Contributed/ Crow Wing River 1W1P planning committee

The Crow Wing River Watershed includes parts of nine different counties, and seven so far have joined the planning process – Hubbard, Becker, Wadena, Morrison, Todd, Cass and Crow Wing. It stretches from just south Itasca State Park to southwest of Baxter where the Crow Wing River intersects with the Mississippi. It includes all the Crow Wing lakes, and pretty much all the other lakes in the southern part of the county that eventually contribute water to the Crow Wing River.

Shaughnessy added the Crow Wing is a “pretty important one for us,” not just locally, but statewide and nationally as well, “…and that’s why we’ll be taking sort of a bigger role than we had in the past, to kind of reach the goal of, when the Crow Wing dumps into the Mississippi, it’s going to be a lot cleaner.”

At the moment, the 1W1P is still in its formative stage. Two public input meetings – one in Park Rapids and one in Nisswa – were held earlier this summer, and the SWCDs have had an online survey available on their websites for further public input.

So far, Shaughnessy said the Park Rapids area is well represented in public comments that have come in. While one deadline for public comment has passed, the organizers still welcome public input and the best way to do that is to email Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com.

BihrleFishingSunset081223.O.PRE.jpg
Identifying priorities for the Crow Wing River Watershed is the next step in the One Watershed, One Plan process.
Contributed/Craig Bihrle

The next step in the planning process is to combine public input with priorities identified by state agencies and existing county water plans to create a detailed watershed issues list, which might include concerns such as lake and stream water quality, groundwater quality, habitat and land stewardship.

“Nitrates are a big concern in the Park Rapids area,” Shaughnessy said, and E-coli and stormwater runoff are among other concerns already identified.

The final 1W1P is likely more than a year away, Shaughnessy said. But when that is complete, grant dollars will be available to get projects rolling.

The Crow Wing River Watershed, Shaughnessy added, is the No. 5 watershed in the U.S. for ability to provide clean water, so “… it’s a pretty good watershed, with some issues … the main goal is to protect it, keep it this way, if not make it a little bit better.”

Members of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations write a monthly column in the Enterprise regarding water-related opportunities in the region.

Craig Bihrle
By Craig Bihrle
Craig Bihrle, a retired writer and photographer, is a member of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA) communications team. He represents the Potato Lake Association.
