COLA: DNR’s LakeFinder is more than a map source

Hubbard County has a lot of lakes.

That’s not a surprising revelation, but the number of lakes identified on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) LakeFinder database provides some perspective to the term “a lot.” As in, 185, which is probably more than most people would guess.

This is what the DNR's LakeFinder mobile app looks lke. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

It’s an interesting list that starts with First Little Gulch (the county has four Gulch lakes), near Kabekona Corner, and ends with Wolf Lake, adjacent to State Hwy. 87 near the Badoura Forest about 10 miles east of Hubbard.

Among those 185 lakes are the 30-some that have organized associations that make up the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA).

The COLA holds regular monthly meetings during the spring, summer and fall months (they are open to the public, in person and streaming online) and in May one of the guest speakers was Wade Massure, Park Rapids area fisheries supervisor for the DNR.

ADVERTISEMENT

More outdoors news:







Massure’s presentation centered on the 108 county lakes (of the 185 identified lakes) that have managed fish populations, and how often those lakes are surveyed (generally every five years) and the types of sampling methods that are used – gill net, trap net and electro-fishing.

Massure also highlighted the DNR’s LakeFinder database, available on the agency’s website, which features each county lake, the most recent fish population survey data (if it has been surveyed), location and depth map, fisheries overview, management plan, lake health assessment and other information that will help people who might want to fish (or kayak, canoe, etc.) on those lakes.

It’s a comprehensive resource, easy to find on the DNR website and brimming with information on many of the lakes within Hubbard County’s boundaries. Much of it is practical, such as fish populations and where boat ramps are located. Some of it is just plain interesting.

Here’s some notes compiled from a first look through the entire database.

Hubbard County has four Bass lakes. One is Big Bass, one is Little Bass and two are just Bass. Big Bass, northeast of Akeley, does indeed have big bass in it, as the most recent survey indicates a decent number of largemouth bass from 15-19 inches – 19.1 inches being the largest – and even more smallmouths in that length category.

Hubbard County has 12 lakes that are “Unnamed.” But at least two of those have fish populations. I once caught a 30-inch northern in one of them, and another has abundant smaller largemouth bass that seldom grow larger than 12 inches, but on the best days you can catch them on almost every cast.

Hubbard County has a lot of “Little” lakes: Little Bass, Little Mantrap, Little Midge, Little Sand, Little Spearhead and Little Stony. It only has three “Big” lakes – Big Bass, Big Sand and Big Stony.

The county has four different “Island” lakes, three different “Coon” lakes and three different “Mud” lakes.

Hubbard County has four different “Upper” lakes – Bass, Bottle, Mud and Twin – but only two “Lower” lakes – Bottle and Mud; and one “Middle” lake – Crooked.

Hubbard County has one “Minnie” lake, but no lakes named “Mickey.”

And that’s enough for this column. LakeFinder is an incredible resource for anyone looking for fishing or other information on Hubbard County lakes.

Members of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations write a monthly column in the Enterprise regarding water-related opportunities in the region.

