COLA: Carnivorous native plant found on ‘Mud Lake’

In mid-June, we decided to explore “Mud Lake,” which is just across State Hwy. 34 from the north end of Hubbard County’s Long Lake.

Our main interest was determining what aquatic vegetation and wildlife were present.

We put our kayaks in near the culvert where there is a steady stream of spring water that flows from Mud Lake under Hwy. 34 to Long Lake at the “fill.” This “Mud Lake” is not one of the three listed within Hubbard County in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) LakeFinder app.

As we began paddling, we noted the osprey nesting platform on the top of the powerline pole on the south end of Mud Lake, with at least one chick head visible.

Two trumpeter swans swam at the north end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farther along in our expedition, we noticed two common loons that weren’t visible on the west side when we first entered the lake.

And over on the east side we saw mallards. We discussed returning to the lake again in late July to see if any chicks or ducklings were present then.

Other birds spotted were a belted kingfisher, red-winged blackbirds in the cattails and red osier dogwood shrubs, plus one male wood duck with its colorful crest.

More outdoors news:





Among the lily pad leaves with yellow flowers, we saw several empty, beige, elongated snail shells floating on the water.

Back on shore, we researched the type of snail we had likely observed. Based on pictures from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, the snail shells were potentially from air-breathing freshwater pond snails.

We also saw dragonflies and damselflies of various colors flitting about the floating vegetation. There was one marsh marigold still blooming near a small channel used by beaver.

Then we decided to explore the north side of the lake near some tamarack trees.

There we noticed an area that had tiny yellow flowers protruding from the water. We wondered what they were, so we paddled closer. Reaching below a yellow flower with the paddle, I was able to gently pull up what we then determined was a common bladderwort, a native aquatic plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

I was familiar with it from previous shoreline monitoring expeditions for aquatic invasive species (AIS) on other lakes. This native plant looks similar to Eurasian watermilfoil, which is an AIS.

I had never encountered common bladderwort at this particular stage in its life cycle, where I was able to see the yellow flower on a stem arising from the free-floating bladderwort.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, common bladderwort is "an often overlooked, but remarkable aquatic carnivorous plant with highly divided, underwater leaf-like stems and numerous small "bladders". The flowers, which grow above water, are yellow, two-lipped with a forward facing spur on the lower lip (similar in form to snapdragons)." The "bladders" are used to capture small aquatic organisms. Contributed/Sharon Natzel

This amazing submersed plant is carnivorous. It has bladders scattered on leaves or separate stems. Some of the darker colored bladders may look like seeds, but they are bladders or sacs used to capture small animal life. These are filled with invertebrates being digested for nutrients.

The Bell Museum has a blog article about carnivorous plants in Minnesota ( www.bellmuseum.umn.edu/blog/carnivorous-plants-2021 ), and the common bladderwort is one of four species highlighted.

The article explains, “the bladders are under negative pressure relative to the surrounding water and will open when a tiny passing aquatic invertebrate releases a minute trigger hair. Within a fraction of a second, water and prey are sucked into the bladder, which then closes tight.”

To learn more about aquatic vegetation in your favorite lake, email hccolamn@gmail.com.

Members of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations write a monthly column in the Enterprise regarding water-related opportunities in the region.

