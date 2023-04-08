50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

COLA: Accomplishments, challenges for Hubbard County lake associations

COLAPontoonSunset2023.jpg
Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations members are working to maintain summer scenes like this for all to enjoy.
Contributed/ Craig Bihrle
Craig Bihrle
By Craig Bihrle
Today at 9:00 AM

This fall, for the first time, members of Hubbard County’s Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA) compiled a recap of their organization’s accomplishments from the past year, along with a list of challenges to address in the year(s) to come.

When all these lists were pulled together, representatives of the county’s 31 lake associations could see what accomplishments and challenges they share, and which are specific to their body of water.

COLATomWithVegetation040823.O.PRE.jpg
Tom Waterman on Long Lake, near Park Rapids, helps out with aquatic plant monitoring. No invasive species were detected among the native plants during this survey in 2022.
Contributed/ Sharon Natzel

Here’s a summary of some of the common themes for Hubbard County lake associations as the 2023 fishing and boating season approaches.

Accomplishments

  • Several lake associations that are part of COLA indicated they had success in attracting new members, and some also saw increasing volunteer participation by members. 

Some of thoughts on why this might have occurred included providing online sources for paying annual dues, improving internal communications, scheduling more social events, and turnover in lake property ownership.
Some lakes have more than 80% of shoreline property owners who are association members, while others are less than 50%.

  • Many associations have volunteers called loon liaisons who monitor numbers of loons on their lake, nests established, nest successes and survival of young loons to fall. Members typically take great pride in helping with this monitoring effort.
  • A couple of lakes have had success in battling aquatic invasive species (AIS), such as Eurasian watermilfoil and curly leaf pondweed. The key is having engaged lake association members who contribute time and effort beyond their annual dues.
  • Some associations listed roadside clean-ups as annual accomplishments. These basically involve picking up litter along county highways and other roads that wind along the lake.
  • At least one lake had a much-improved participation in the “Restore the Shore” tree-planting program, with eight owners ordering 165 trees in 2022 compared to one tree ordered in 2021.
  • One association created a boating guide with the theme of “How to be a good neighbor to others on the lake,” which was distributed to property owners, resorts and a campground, and was reportedly well received.
  • Early detection of any new AIS infestations is a challenge, but there is also an accomplishment here as members at many lakes are involved in helping survey lakes by putting out and checking devices, such as zebra mussel settlement samplers. A couple have added spiny waterflea plankton nets, and many volunteers also participate in an organized search for starry stonewort and other invasive plants.

Challenges

  • Increasing boat traffic is noted as a challenge at many lakes. This includes safety concerns related to more boats on the water, increased wave/wake action damaging shorelines, and greater likelihood of AIS transport with more boats coming and going through boat ramps. Determining the best ways to help people learn more about those issues is a work in progress.
  • Preventing the spread of AIS is an ongoing challenge.
  • While some associations are increasing memberships and volunteer efforts, others are encountering challenges in retaining members and having enough people members willing to volunteer for officer/board positions.
  • Maintaining a good lake ecosystem is a challenge. Shoreline restoration projects are drawing interest on some lakes, but not much on others. 

For more information, email hccolamn@gmail.com or check out the HC COLA website at www.hubbardcolamn.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations write a monthly column in the Enterprise regarding water-related opportunities in the region.

More outdoors news:

Craig Bihrle
By Craig Bihrle
Craig Bihrle, a retired writer and photographer, is a member of the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations (COLA) communications team. He represents the Potato Lake Association.
What To Read Next
0311conservation-officer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Charges upgraded in Ely deer crashing case
April 07, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Celebrating the hope of Easter
April 07, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
040823.O.GFH.PRAIRIECHIX-prairiechicken3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society marks 50 years of conservation efforts
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NorthMemorialAmbulanceWinterApril2023.jpg
Local
Latest snow leads to treacherous travel in Hubbard County
April 06, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OverheadViewDeepLakePark111922.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Deep Lake Park deemed ‘regionally significant’
April 05, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
YoungSueAndDionPederson1826.jpg
Pederson retires as a Minnesota State Trooper
April 05, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
032923.PROGRESS.PRE.HilltopLumber0905.jpg
Business
100-year Park Rapids lumber business enters new era
April 06, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish