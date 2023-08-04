Buying a used boat? Protect yourself and our lakes

In case you blinked between Memorial Day and today, you may have missed the fact we are already over three weeks past our nation’s 257th birthday.

The Fourth of July is generally viewed as the kickoff to summer and all of the fun activities that entails. The weekend proved that, for many of us in Hubbard County, summer “fun activities” boil down to one word – water.

The human brain is over 80% water, which may explain why we seem to be so attracted to it.

If you, like me, feel your body may be retaining too much water, a trip to the beach loses some of its appeal. I enjoy being on the water, but not necessarily in it.

This is where a boat comes in handy. Each year, more beach folk transition to boat ownership. With every group of new faces registering boats, there is a new need for aquatic invasive species (AIS) education.

Two boats harbored zebra mussels

Over the holiday weekend, Hubbard County AIS watercraft inspectors found zebra mussels on two watercraft brought to launch into our area lakes. Although these events are alarming, statistically, they are to be expected.

The fact that the watercraft harboring the mussels were identified shows our watercraft inspectors are doing their jobs, and doing them well.

One of the watercraft was a classic example of a recently acquired “used” pontoon. The owner was looking to try it out for the very first time. What was the beginning of an exciting day out enjoying the lake with a new toy first required a short visit to the nearby decontamination station for a clean-up.

I believe there’s an evolution of boat ownership. Prospective boat owners lacking a big truck or ample parking space may find themselves shopping for a canoe to satisfy the primal instinct to be on the water.

To all who have purchased one, it’s common knowledge that a canoe is a gateway boat to a 16-foot aluminum vessel with a modest outboard. A 16-foot aluminum boat with an outboard is, in turn, a gateway boat to an 18-foot fiberglass unit. Fiberglass boats subsequently become pontoons. Then, one day you may wake up to discover you are the owner of a sailboat.

I like my 16-foot aluminum boat. It’s wide, deep and cruises at a zippy – yet modest – 20 mph. Not bad for a 40-year-old Mercury.

Recently, I noticed, to my dismay, that there is a soft spot forming on the floor. Even more alarming – my kids are taking up more space as they grow. I must be blinking too much.

I’m telling my wife I’m not in the market for an 18-foot fiberglass boat. But just in case you are, here are some tips to help protect yourself from a bad investment, all the while protecting what we all love most – water.

Things to inspect before you buy

Take a moment to look at the lower unit. A bent or damaged prop can throw the motor’s internals – and consequently your own – out of balance.

Is there any tangled fishing line wrapped up behind and inside of the propeller? Unattended fishing line can damage the seals designed to prevent water from entering the gear case. Weeds can act the exact same way.

Take a look at the trailer’s axle and suspension. Ask the owner when the wheel bearings were last serviced.

Is the tire tread wearing evenly? Check the tire pressure.

Does the trailer have brakes? Do they work? Any loose wiring hanging below the frame?

How about the rollers or bunks? Exposed bolts and protruding screws can wreak havoc on your boat’s hull.

Is it a fiberglass hull? Look for any cracks and chips. These are all common areas that wear out and need attention over time – and can hold aquatic hitchhikers.

Walk around inside the boat. Any soft spots in the floor? Is the transom solid or are the motor mount screws digging deeply into the wood? All wood eventually rots and will need to be replaced, and replacement isn’t cheap.

While you inspect, look for weeds that have fallen from fishing hooks. Ask the owner what lake the boat was in last and how long ago. Is that lake known to be infested with any AIS?

So, you suddenly found yourself with a “new” used boat in your yard, but are still uncertain about potential AIS risks. What should you do?

Make an appointment with the Hubbard County Decontamination Station to get your new prize cleaned prior to your first adventure. We have a new phone number: 218-616-1631. We’re open seven days a week by appointment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What is the cost for some peace-of-mind? It’s free.

