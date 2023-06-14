Brandenburg, Brumbaugh win Cirks fishing tournament

Jerry Brandbenburg and Joe Brumbaugh won the 2023 Cirks Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fishing Tournament, catching a total of nine fish weighing 30.33 pounds.

The 36th annual event was held Saturday, June 10 on Lake Belle Taine.

“Jerry Brandenburg, on the first-place team, caught the 13.56-pound northern pike on his first cast of the day,” said organizer Jeremy Anderson.

It was the largest pike of the tournament.

The contest attracted 54 entrants. Two-member teams vied for the $2,000 first-place prize.

In second place, Kevin Lindow and Daniel Lindow caught 11 fish that totaled 27.96 pounds.

In a close third, Chuck Durham and Jason Durham also had 11 fish on their stringer, weighing 25.54 pounds.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Aaron Pappas and Mike Quillan in fourth place (24.93 pounds), Gene May and Brandon May in fifth (24.83), Scott Cirks and Nick Marvin in sixth (22.73), Scott Weaver and Jerry Weaver (22.25) in seventh, Michael Jacobs and Bill Carr (20.28) in eighth, Jordan Dudley and Casey Tyge in ninth (19.9) and Paul May and AJ May in tenth (18.96).

Eric Wolff and Gary Wolff caught the biggest bass at 3.7 pounds.

Jerry Weaver and Scotty Weaver snagged the largest walleye at 5.47 pounds.

In all, competitors caught 812.67 pounds of fish. They reeled in 371 fish, with an average size of 2.19 pounds.

The walleye, northern and bass tournament is named in memory of Gene and Kelley Cirks, two avid Lake Belle Taine anglers. Proceeds are dedicated to providing a yearly scholarship.