Bottle Lake battles pike population with Aug. 10 tourney

Frustrated by a chronic overabundance of northern pike, three Bottle Lake resorts staged a fishing tournament on Thursday, Aug. 10 to rid their waters of the pesky fish.

This was no catch-and-release tourney. At 8 a.m., eight boats, complete with two-person teams, set off to haul in the most northerns under 22 inches, and up to 10 per angler, the DNR limit, they could land. Northerns from 22-26 inches are in a slot that need to be returned to the lake. Strict adherence to DNR guidelines was observed. There were no restrictions on using fish finders.

Wailing loons heralded the anglers’ arrival.

The Emma Stocking Bottles (ESB) Lake Association has long bemoaned the amount of northern pike in the lake.

Angler Jeff Bengtson said the “hammer handles,” as they are known, feast on the fingerlings of other species, particularly walleyes, reducing their numbers. A professional trapper, he knows his fish.

Whippoorwill, Birch Harbor and Wambolts Cabins resorts participated in the tournament. This was a “second annual” tournament for Whippoorwill and Birch Harbor.

All three resorts and the lake association contributed to the prize money. The winning team received $100.

Whereas most fishing tournaments offer a three-species limit and hefty entrance fees, the ESB tourney sponsors took a different tack.

To encourage participation, no registration fee was required Thursday. The tourney was open to ESB members and resort guests. Jim Dillon, owner of Whippoorwill Resort, worried about the six-hour time limit.

“Maybe it should have been four,” he speculated.

To ensure that the caught northerns remain out of the lake, tournament rules specified that entrants “must keep, clean and eat your fish.”

Bill Jones sharpens his filet knife before instructing anglers on how to clean the dastardly northern pike. Contributed/Sarah Smith

Northerns are scaly, bony and tricky to fillet, so tournament sponsors enlisted the help of angler Bill Jones to instruct the field of fishers how to clean them. Jones has lived on Upper Bottle for 35 years.

Both Upper and Lower Bottle lakes have sunken islands that are supposedly fertile ground for northerns to lurk. Dillon said every year a Missouri couple comes north to fish those spots.

“They sit out on the islands,” he said. “They catch a pile of northerns.”

Jeff Bengtson holds up his prize lure. Contributed/Sarah Smith

As far as bait used to reel in their prey, some anglers were hesitant to reveal their secret. Bengtson, not so much. He posed with his Mepps No. 5 crankbait that he’s owned for 30 years. But he didn’t say how many fish it’s caught.

Black and white Daredevils, used since 1906, were another favorite lure. It didn’t appear as if any of the anglers was using live bait.

Bengtson joked that, “we’ve been out here since 5 a.m. We’ll pick up our gill nets” on the way out.

The DNR routinely stocks many area lakes with walleyes. But because of COVID, some Bottle lake cabin and resort owners have complained they’ve fallen behind a regular stocking schedule, allowing the pike population to flourish.

Wade Massure, DNR fisheries supervisor in Park Rapids, agreed that the last stocking was done in 2018, and that northern pike are “known predators” of fingerlings.

But he said the walleye population “numbers are fantastic” on the Bottles, “way above our management goal.”

Ironically, the DNR was out on the lake with their gill nets during the tournament, conducting a standard survey of fish that will guide the department on future stocking. The DNR will meet with ESB lake officials in 2024 to determine those needs.

Two Iowa youngsters, Aidan Tollefsrud, at left, and Kaid Headington won the Bottle Lake tournament with five northerns. Contributed/Sarah Smith

Two Iowa youngsters, Kaid Headington and Aidan Tollefsrud, guests at Whippoorwill, won the tournament with five northerns.