BIRDWISE: A spring migration post-mortem and more

Mea culpa. I (almost) promised you a great migration in my last post, but, alas, at least in my bailiwick, it simply didn’t materialize.

This was one of the most uneventful spring migrations I have experienced here in Hubbard County. I missed many transient species that I normally see or hear.

By searching fervently in the high tree tops, I did manage to find one or two individuals of species I normally can find with little effort: the blackpoll, magnolia, Cape May and black-throated green warblers are among the few examples. I only found one Least flycatcher, a locally breeding species, but no other flycatchers except for a couple of Eastern phoebes.

Where were the yellow-bellied, alder and olive-sided flycatchers and Eastern kingbirds, species I almost always see or hear?

Hopefully, some of you had better luck, but my experience overall was dismal.

I suspect most of the migrants passed through unusually early and quickly because of a stretch of unusually hot and dry weather in early May.

Because I didn’t hear much singing, it may be that most of them simply overshot our area completely. If they had been here, I would have heard plenty of singing, as migrant songbirds are usually quite vocal during migration.

If, for some reason, they simply weren’t singing, they could easily have escaped detection because of the early leafing out of poplars this year. The bottom line: it was a poor migration for reasons unknown.

The good news is that most of our resident migrants arrived in normal numbers and on time. This suggests that the scarcity of the pass-through migrants was not an indication of widespread population decline. And our rich population of resident species is reason to rejoice. We are so fortunate to have such a broad diversity of nesting species here.

If you live in a forested site like ours the sounds of ovenbirds, American Redstarts, red-eyed vireos and veeries seem to be everywhere.

If you’re in second growth habitats, you are no doubt hearing Nashville warblers, chestnut-sided warblers, house wrens, golden-winged warblers and many others. Our part of Minnesota, incidentally, is one of the few strongholds of the seriously declining golden-winged warbler.

Forest edge habitat in our part of Minnesota is a stronghold for the beautiful, but declining, golden-winged warbler. Adobe Stock

As I think about this, it occurs to me that most people, including beginning birders, can’t identify birds by voice. This is a significant handicap, as most species can be difficult to spot once the leaves are out. But their songs always betray their presence.

Fortunately, for those of you in the song-recognition-deficient category, there is an app designed just for you. It’s called Merlin Sound ID, which is available free from the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. Simply download it to your cell phone (Apple or Android). When activated, it will “hear” the bird you’re hearing and tell you what species it is with a very high degree of reliability. Using this app should turn you from a novice to an expert in very short order. Give it a try!

Marshall Howe is a retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He specialized in bird population studies. Howe has been a Park Rapids resident since 2010.