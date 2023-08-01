Alternate ‘Northwoods Triathlon’ tees off this weekend

The Northwoods Triathlon this weekend in the Emmaville area is not the one you’re thinking of.

The better known, Nevis-based cycling, swimming and running event is scheduled for the following Saturday, Aug. 12.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





“We started a year before the real Northwoods Triathlon, so they technically stole our name,” said Nelson Evenrud. “But we’re OK with it.”

Evenrud is one of 24 competitors who will be fishing, golfing and bowling in four-man teams Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5.

“We fish on Friday night at Skunk Lake,” he said, “at Niawa Star Lodge, owned by my uncle and aunt, Norm and Marty Leistikow. Then on Saturday morning we play a golf scramble at Headwaters Country Club. Then we head up to Bemidji to bowl Saturday late afternoon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual competition started in 2001. Then in their 20s, many of its original participants were friends from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

“Since then, I’d say, there’s maybe two or three or four only that are from Luther,” said Evenrud.

Among the original Luther pals still taking part are Evenrud and Fred Wong. Joining them are guys in their 50s and younger: fathers and sons, siblings and softball buddies.

Members of the alternative "Northwoods Triathlon" enjoy an afternoon of bowling Aug. 6, 2022, at Bemidji Bowl. Contributed / Nelson Evenrud

Longtime participant John Poferl, is a decade younger than the Decorah crowd.

“They knew my old man,” he said. “They called him Older Than Dirt. I was affectionately called Younger Than Dirt.

“I’ve started bringing my friends, my relatives. It’s been cool to share the experience with my crew and mix worlds a little bit.”

Since being called in as a last-minute replacement, Poferl has only missed two triathlons. “One was because I blew out my knee,” he said. The other time was right after the birth of his daughter.

From the top

Prior to making it an annual event in 2001, the friends gathered occasionally for a one-day event featuring basketball, bowling and golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we decided to take it up north, we wanted to get fishing involved,” said Evenrud. “Ever since then, it’s been those three.”

They used to choose teams via a fantasy football-style snake draft. This year, team captains are holding an auction to draft teammates.

“If you want to spend the money, you could play with anybody you want,” said Poferl, advising, “Go big on me this year. I feel good. I’m going to bring home the title.”

Triathlon teammates Josh Kleidon (at left), Nick Bernardy, John Poferl and Aaron Carly fish Skunk Lake on Aug. 5, 2022. Contributed / Nelson Evenrud

Wong said he’s been a champion three times. “Just to put it out there,” said Wong.

Poferl mentioned he has won the triathlon twice. “No big deal,” he said with a cough.

“You have to be a well-balanced team,” said Wong. “A guy like me, I’m weak at bowling. So, I want to pair up with some good bowlers. But I’m stronger in golf and fishing.”

Statistics are important. “We have spreadsheets going back 20 years,” said Evenrud. “We use our spreadsheets when it comes to the draft – the captains do, for sure.”

Poferl said he just hopes to be teamed with some fun guys. “It’s cool if you win, but you just want to have fun for a couple of days,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triathlon traditions

Beside the main events, the group’s traditions include dinner at a pizza place and sitting around a fire, swapping tales.

“Playing poker,” Wong added. Poferl called it the triathlon’s unofficial fourth event.

“A lot of poker and a lot of food,” Evenrud agreed. “And a lot of sitting around the fire. That’s what brings people back.”

“You win one big hand, or you win one tournament, and you have your vacation paid off,” said Wong. “There’s a lot of good poker players. The fishing is great, because it’s catch-and-release bass. These bass are 18, 20-inch, and they’re freaking hungry all the time.”

Poferl said his favorite landmarks to see or stop at during the trip include the Emmaville store – “Once you see that, it’s like, ‘Ah! We’ve arrived!’”

Matt Hegg hit a hole-in-one Aug. 6, 2022 on the third hole of the Headwaters Golf Club, a first in the history of the "original" Northwoods Triathlon. Contributed / Nelson Evenrud

Meanwhile, every year brings new memories. Last year, for example, the triathlon had its first hole-in-one and its highest fishing score ever, over 200 points.

“The fishing continues to get better on Skunk Lake, I can tell you that,” said Evenrud.

Another tradition is donating to the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We used to donate food,” said Evenrud. “Nonperishables, in hundreds of pounds every year.”

Since food shelf staff suggested that a cash donation would enable them to buy fresh produce, he said, they’re now collecting $10 apiece for the food shelf.

Triathlon brothers

“A lot of people feel like it’s the best kind of buddy weekend,” said Evenrud. “They tell me all the time that it’s their favorite weekend of the year.”

“We see these guys maybe once a year,” said Wong. “Over 10, 12 years, you build this friendship, and we have traditions, and we are very comfortable as a group. So we have a nice fraternity, a brotherhood of the triathlon.”

Evenrud said he expects the first generation’s kids to carry on the tradition. “I don’t see it stopping. It just seems like it gets more and more people that want to do it every year.”

“It’s fun bantering with the kids, especially if they have a cocky attitude,” said Wong. “We kind of put them in place. But it’s fun to see the young energy and vibe.”

Nelson Evenrud, one of the Luther College buddies who started the original "Northwoods Triathlon," enjoys success in the 2022 fishing competition. Contributed / Nelson Evenrud

Poferl said some of the guys golf together during the “off-season” and even started a bowling league.

A stocky guy, Poferl said it’s cool to tell people, “I’ve got the triathlon next weekend,” and see their reaction. “And then you tell them it’s bowling, fishing and golf, and that makes so much more sense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s not doing the event justice,” said Poferl’s wife, Stephanie. “It’s a highly anticipated, annual event that all of the guys look forward to, including my brother – he’s now in the mix – and they’re super-competitive. The camaraderie of it is really special.”

“It’s sort of grandfathered in,” said John. “Before we got engaged, it was just like, ‘Well, we’ve got triathlon weekend. We can’t …’”

“It’s untouchable,” said Stephanie.