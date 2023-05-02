AIS detector course coming to Park Rapids

Registration is now open to become an aquatic invasive species (AIS) detector.

An in-person AIS Detectors Core Course workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids.

The course is an introduction to AIS science, identification and surveillance.

It comprises two portions: a self-paced, online course and a live workshop with instructors. Both must be completed in order to receive credit for the course and become a certified AIS detector.

The online course introduces you to species identification, steps to take if you find a new AIS infestation and more. It takes approximately 8 hours to complete. It must be completed prior to the in-person workshop.

Registration for the self-paced online course is currently open.

There are scholarships available if the registration fee presents a barrier.

To learn more about the program, review FAQs and find scholarship opportunities, visit www.aisdetectors.org .

For questions about registration, contact Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension educator Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu.