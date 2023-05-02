99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

AIS detector course coming to Park Rapids

An in-person AIS Detectors Core Course workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids.

Zebra mussels
Scientists from the New York State Museum documented zebra mussels suffocating native clam species in June 2013. (Submitted photo)
By Staff reports
Today at 6:27 PM

Registration is now open to become an aquatic invasive species (AIS) detector.

An in-person AIS Detectors Core Course workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids.

The course is an introduction to AIS science, identification and surveillance.

It comprises two portions: a self-paced, online course and a live workshop with instructors. Both must be completed in order to receive credit for the course and become a certified AIS detector.

The online course introduces you to species identification, steps to take if you find a new AIS infestation and more. It takes approximately 8 hours to complete. It must be completed prior to the in-person workshop.

Registration for the self-paced online course is currently open.

There are scholarships available if the registration fee presents a barrier.

To learn more about the program, review FAQs and find scholarship opportunities, visit www.aisdetectors.org .

For questions about registration, contact Hubbard County University of Minnesota Extension educator Tarah Young at tarahy@umn.edu.

By Staff reports
