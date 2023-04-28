7-year-old harvests his first turkey

Corbin Manz, 7, of Lake George harvested his first turkey on April 22 with dad Donnie Manz.

“He has been turkey hunting with me since he was 1.5 years old,” along with deer, duck, grouse and pheasant hunting, said the proud papa. “Our most favorite pastime together is muskie fishing. Corbin’s personal best muskie is 54.5 by 26.5 inches.”

Donnie said the pair hunted hard all that Saturday morning from Emmaville to Pinewood, then worked their way back to Lake George. Around 2:30 p.m, they located two tom turkeys and made their move. “As luck had it, both birds came strolling past us at about 7 yards and Corbin was able to execute a perfect shot on one of the big toms! I’m not sure who was more excited, me or him. We hugged and high fived both of us smiling ear to ear.”

