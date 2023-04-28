99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

7-year-old harvests his first turkey

FatherSonManzTurkeyHunt042923.O.PRE.jpg
Corbin Manz, 7, of Lake George harvested his first turkey on April 22 with dad Donnie Manz.
Contributed/ Donnie Manz
By Staff reports
Today at 12:39 PM

Corbin Manz, 7, of Lake George harvested his first turkey on April 22 with dad Donnie Manz.

“He has been turkey hunting with me since he was 1.5 years old,” along with deer, duck, grouse and pheasant hunting, said the proud papa. “Our most favorite pastime together is muskie fishing. Corbin’s personal best muskie is 54.5 by 26.5 inches.”

Donnie said the pair hunted hard all that Saturday morning from Emmaville to Pinewood, then worked their way back to Lake George. Around 2:30 p.m, they located two tom turkeys and made their move. “As luck had it, both birds came strolling past us at about 7 yards and Corbin was able to execute a perfect shot on one of the big toms! I’m not sure who was more excited, me or him. We hugged and high fived both of us smiling ear to ear.”

Share your recent hunting and fishing photos with the Enterprise. Email to sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
