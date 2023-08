Rachel Mears is staying on Big Sand Lake with mother Rena Mears. “My son and I went fishing here with Jason Durham on Monday, July 31,” Rachel says. “My son, Anderson, caught his first northern pike and the largest my family has ever caught (32 inches) in its over five decades out here.”

