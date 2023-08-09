Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Wednesday, August 9
Sports
Headwaters Softball League highlights
Slowpitch softball league concludes regular season.
JT Builders' third baseman Cory Odland threw out a runner during a Men's League game at Olson Fields.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Vance Carlson
Today at 8:31 AM
Clancy's Brent Dahl delivers a pitch during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Park Rapids Firemen's Cody Odland connects on a pitch during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Pine Point's Jenna McArthur forces out a runner at second base during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Foxy's outfielder Jordan Eischens scoops up a ground ball during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Sacrifice Fly's Justin Mitteness connects for a hit during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Paul's Babes pitcher Kristin Monkman delivers a pitch during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Paul's Babes' Mandy Donahue attempts to throw out a runner during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Tretbar Construction's Nicol Lehrke waits for a throw to second base during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JT Builders shortstop Tara Johanning reaches for a throw for a force out during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
