Headwaters Softball League highlights

Slowpitch softball league concludes regular season.

CoryOdland081223.S.PRE.JPG
JT Builders' third baseman Cory Odland threw out a runner during a Men's League game at Olson Fields.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:31 AM
BrentDahl081223.S.PRE.JPG
Clancy's Brent Dahl delivers a pitch during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
CodyOdland081223.S.PRE.JPG
Park Rapids Firemen's Cody Odland connects on a pitch during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JennaMcArthur081223.S.PRE.JPG
Pine Point's Jenna McArthur forces out a runner at second base during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JordanEischens081223.S.PRE.JPG
Foxy's outfielder Jordan Eischens scoops up a ground ball during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JustinMitteness081223.S.PRE.JPG
Sacrifice Fly's Justin Mitteness connects for a hit during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
KristinMonkman081223.S.PRE.JPG
Paul's Babes pitcher Kristin Monkman delivers a pitch during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
MandyDonahue081223.S.PRE.JPG
Paul's Babes' Mandy Donahue attempts to throw out a runner during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Nicol Lehrke081223.S.PRE.JPG
Tretbar Construction's Nicol Lehrke waits for a throw to second base during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
TaraJohanning081223.S.PRE.JPG
JT Builders shortstop Tara Johanning reaches for a throw for a force out during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
