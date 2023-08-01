Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Headwaters Softball League highlights

Teams competing for top honors in Men's Leagues and Women's League standings at Olson Fields.

MercedezBellanger080523.S.PRE.JPG
Pine Point's Mercedez Bellanger makes a catch for an out at first base during a Headwaters Softball League Women's League game at Olson Fields.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:03 AM
KristinMonkman080523.S.PRE.JPG
Paul's Babes pitcher Kristin Monkman delivers a pitch during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JoshYliniemiJustinTorma080523.S.PRE.JPG
Park Rapids Ford's Justin Torma (right) slides under the tag of SWI catcher Josh Yliniemi during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JessieClark080523.S.PRE.JPG
JT Builders/Revel Brewery's Jessie Clark connects for a hit during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
HaleyVanHult080523.S.PRE.JPG
Iron Horse's Haley VanHult connects for a hit during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
ColterParks080523.S.PRE.JPG
Eskola Construction/Hafner's Greenhouse second baseman Colter Parks reaches for a ground ball during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
AlexTorkelsonJustinMeier080523.S.PRE.JPG
Park Rapids Firemen outfielder Justin Meier (right) makes the catch while colliding with Alex Torkelson (left) during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
NateGoltz080523.S.PRE.JPG
Park Rapids Building Supply shortstop Nate Goltz throws out a runner during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
MorganDorso080523.S.PRE.JPG
Wolff and Simon Real Estate's Morgan Dorso makes an out at first base during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
ClayEberthart080523.S.PRE.JPG
SWI's Clay Eberhart connects for a hit during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

