Tuesday, August 1
Sports
Headwaters Softball League highlights
Teams competing for top honors in Men's Leagues and Women's League standings at Olson Fields.
Pine Point's Mercedez Bellanger makes a catch for an out at first base during a Headwaters Softball League Women's League game at Olson Fields.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Vance Carlson
Today at 10:03 AM
Paul's Babes pitcher Kristin Monkman delivers a pitch during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Park Rapids Ford's Justin Torma (right) slides under the tag of SWI catcher Josh Yliniemi during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
JT Builders/Revel Brewery's Jessie Clark connects for a hit during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Iron Horse's Haley VanHult connects for a hit during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Eskola Construction/Hafner's Greenhouse second baseman Colter Parks reaches for a ground ball during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Park Rapids Firemen outfielder Justin Meier (right) makes the catch while colliding with Alex Torkelson (left) during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Park Rapids Building Supply shortstop Nate Goltz throws out a runner during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Wolff and Simon Real Estate's Morgan Dorso makes an out at first base during a Women's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
SWI's Clay Eberhart connects for a hit during a Men's League game.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
