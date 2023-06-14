Golf: Record field competes for Two Man Best Ball Scramble titles

PARK RAPIDS – Gavin Cronkite and Nate Deziel carded a 29 on the front side during the final round to capture the Scratch title at the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble Tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10.

Cronkite and Deziel faced a four-stroke deficit entering the final round before taking the lead with eagles on No. 1 and No. 4 and birdies on No. 2, No. 7 and No. 9. An eagle on No. 15 and birdies on No. 12, No. 14 and No. 18 capped off the win as the duo followed a 65 during the Best Ball on Friday with a 60 during the Scramble on Saturday for a two-day total of 125.

Tucker Coborn chips onto the No. 1 green during the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Beck Erholtz and Josh Galvin held the lead after Day 1 with a 61, which included eagles on No. 1 and No. 9 and birdies on No. 2, No. 4 and No. 8 for a 29 on the front side. Birdies on No. 14 and No. 15 and another eagle on No. 18 led to a 32 on the back side. Sharing second place were Dana Husby and Jonnie Miller along with Danny Menton and Jim Foss at 64. Husby and Miller had birdies on No. 2, No. 4, No. 9, No. 10, No. 13 and No. 15 and an eagle on No. 12 while Menton and Foss had birdies on No. 1, No. 3, No. 4, No. 9, No. 13, No. 15 and No. 16 along with an eagle on No. 18 during the first round.

Cronkite and Deziel used birdies on No. 4, No. 6, No. 8, No. 9, No. 13, No. 14 and No. 15 for a 65. Nate Wittenburg and Ty Griffin also carded a 65 on the opening round with birdies on No. 1, No. 3, No. 8, No. 10, No. 13 and No. 18. At 66 were Cody Cook and Jamie Lessard along with Alex Skarperud and Brandon Nelson. Cook and Lessard carded birdies on No. 1, No. 5, No. 13, No. 15, No. 16 and No. 17 while Skarperud and Nelson had birdies on No. 1, No. 4, No. 9, No. 11, No. 15 and No. 18.

Jake Lund rolls a putt toward the cup on the No. 1 green during the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Erholtz and Galvin settled for second place after birdies on No. 1, No. 4, No. 13, No. 14, No. 15 and No. 16 led to a 66 on Day 2 for a 127. Chad Skarperud and Jacob Skarperud tied for third at 128 after birdies on No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 7, No. 9, No. 12, No. 13, No. 15, No. 16, No. 17 and No. 18 led to a 61 on Day 2, including a 30 on the back side. Blake Perbix and Jack Southard also tied for third at 128 after carding the low round on the front side with a 30 behind birdies on No. 1, No. 2, No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 9. Birdies on No. 11, No. 12, No. 15, No. 16 and No. 18 completed their round.

Cook and Lessard carded a 63 on Day 2 to finish fifth at 129 while Bryant Black and Kyle Bahe tied three other teams for sixth place at 130. Black and Bahe used birdies on No. 1, No. 2, No. 4, No. 5, No. 7 and No. 9 for a 30 on the front side while birdies on No. 12, No. 13, No. 15, No. 16 and an eagle on No. 18 resulted in a 30 on the back side to tie Cronkite and Deziel for the best round of the day. Skarperud and Nelson had birdies on No. 1, No. 4, No. 6, No. 9, No. 10, No. 12, No. 15 and No. 18 for a 64. Wittenberg and Griffin carded birdies on No. 1, No. 2, No. 4, No. 8, No. 9, No. 15 and No. 18 for a 65 while Husby and Miller used birdies on No. 2, No. 3, No. 7, No. 13, No. 15 and No. 18 for a 66 on Day 2.

Mike Baso chips onto the No. 1 green during the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Tying for 10th place at 131 were the duos of Casey Hill and Justin Johnson, Adam Riddering and Brandon Riddering, and Menton and Foss.

There were 40 teams that competed in the Scratch Division.

In the 58-team Handicap Division, Brent Tollefson and Brian Knoblauch claimed the title by following a net round of 67 on Saturday, June 10 with a 58 on Sunday, June 11 for a 125.

Mark Ondracek watches his drive off the No. 1 tee box during the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

David Heijerman and Max Smith joined Bryce Fazekas and Steve Brown with the lead at 66 after the first round on Saturday. Tollefson and Knoblauch joined the duos of Justin Flatau and Mike Baso, Aron Moses and Ken Pearson, and Joe Schmidt and Justin Matthiesen at 67.

Jay Eystad and Sam Eystad carded the best round of the day on Sunday with a 56 to earn a share of second place at 127. Flatau and Baso carded a 60 on Day 2 for a 127. In fourth place was the duo of Frank Lamb and Jay Erickson at 129.

Derek Dormanen chips onto the No. 1 green during the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Heijerman and Smith finished fifth at 130 while the duos of Ryan Holte and Tracy Lura, Mike Dube and Todd Griffin, and Moses and Pearson tied for sixth at 131. Sharing ninth place at 132 were the pairs of David Bash and Jeff Massie, Jim Day and Ron Litzau, Christopher White and Tyler Johnson, and Schmidt and Matthiesen.

Puck Lusti watches his drive off the No. 2 tee box during the Two-Man Best Ball Scramble at Headwaters Golf Club on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

SCRATCH DIVISION

1, Gavin Conkite/Nate Deziel 65-60–125. 2, Beck Erholtz/Josh Galvin 61-66–127. 3 (tie), Chad Sharperud/Jacob Skarperud 67-61–128 and Blake Perbix/Jack Southard 67-61–128. 5, Cody Cook/Jamie Lessard 66-63–129. 6 (tie), Bryant Black/Kyle Bahe 70-60–130; Alex Skarperud/Brandon Nelson 66-64–130; Nate Wittenburg/Ty Griffin 65-65–130; and Dana Husby/Jonnie Miller 64-66–130. 10 (tie), Casey Hill/Justin Johnson 67-64–131; Adam Riddering/Brandon Riddering 67-64–131; and Danny Menton/Jim Foss 64-67–131.

HANDICAP DIVISION