Golf: Club champs crowned at Headwaters

PARK RAPIDS – A blistering start on the second day propelled Tate Usher to his second straight Men’s Club Championship at Headwaters Golf Club on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Usher trailed by three shots after the first 18 holes on Saturday, Aug. 12. Ron Litzau held the lead after Day 1 with an even-par 72 while Doug Taylor was second at 73. Usher joined Cody Schirmers and Trent Wilcox in third place with 75s. Six birdies on the first nine holes to start the final round helped Usher defend his title.

On the first trip on the front side during Sunday’s 27-hole round, Usher carded birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9 for a 30 to take the lead for good. Litzau used birdies on No. 7 and No. 9 for a 36 to fall three shots back while Taylor had birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 7 and 9 for a 36 to trail by four shots. Wilcox had birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 9 for a 36 to face a six-shot deficit while Schirmers had birdies on No. 1 and No. 4 for a 37 to fall seven shots back.

Ron Litzau follows through on an approach shot to the No. 4 green during the Men's Club Championship. Litzau finished third at 3-over 183. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Birdies on No. 11 and No. 18 led to a 37 and an 18-hole round of 67 as Usher extended his lead to four shots over Litzau, who used birdies on No. 15 and No. 18 for a 38 and a round of 74. Taylor also carded a 38 for a round of 74 to trail by five shots while Wilcox birdied No. 18 for a 39 and a round of 75 to fall eight shots back. Schirmers birdied No. 15 for a 39 and a round of 76 to trail by nine strokes.

Usher sealed the win with birdies on No. 2, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 9 for a 35 and a 45-hole total of 3-under 177. Taylor had a birdie on No. 1 for a 35 and a runner-up 2-over 182. Litzau opened with seven pars en route to a 37 to finish third at 183. Wilcox settled for fourth place as a birdie on No. 9 led to a 37 and a two-day total of 187. Schirmers followed in fifth place with birdies on the first two holes for a 37 and a 188 total.

Miner closed with a 41 to finish sixth at 194. Aron Moses used birdies on No. 1, No. 2 and No. 9 for an even-par 36 on the final nine holes to finish seventh at 195. Justin Thompson ended with a 37 to take eighth at 196. Dana Husby finished ninth at 197 after closing with a 38. There were 12 golfers who competed for the men’s title with nine finishing all 45 holes.

Doug Taylor rolls a putt toward the cup on the No. 6 green during the Men's Club Championship. Taylor, who shot his age with a 73 on Day 1, claimed runner-up honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Litzau held the lead after Day 1 as birdies on No. 3 and No. 5 led to a 35 on the front side while a birdie on No. 15 led to a 37 on the back side for a 72. Taylor used a birdie on No. 8 for a 36 on the front and eight pars for a 37 on the back to shoot his age with a 73. Usher had an eagle on No. 4 and a birdie on No. 6 for a 38 on the front while carding a birdie on No. 11 for a 37 on the back to sit at 75. Schirmers also had a 75 behind birdies on No. 2 and No. 9 for a 40 on the front and birdies on No. 13 and No. 15 for a 35 on the back. Wilcox had a birdie on No. 9 for a 37 on the front and followed with a 38 on the back for a 75.

Miner had a birdie on No. 5 to open with a 78, Moses (who had a birdie on No. 9) and Thompson (who birdied No. 11) had 81s, and Husby (who opened with a birdie on No. 1) carded an 82 on Day 1.

Birdies on No. 15, No. 17 and No. 18 led to a 35 on the back side and a 75 for Miner on the first 18 holes of Day 2 while Moses had birdies on No. 4, No. 16 and No. 18 for a 78. Thompson used a birdie on No. 2 for a 78 while Husby had birdies on No. 9 and No. 11 for a 77.

Cody Schirmers blasts his ball out of the sand bunker in front of the No. 4 green during the Men's Club Championship. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Taylor defeated Litzau on the first playoff hole after both carded 74s on Sunday to capture his third Senior Men’s Club Championship. Taylor also won Senior titles in 2015 and 2019.

Flight winners were Usher (First Flight), Litzau (Second Flight), Miner (Third Flight), Harold Critcher and Wayne Nelson (Fourth Flight), Gary Marjama (Fifth Flight), Tom Kannegiesser and Mark Ondracek (Sixth Flight), and Brett Beyer (Seventh Flight). There were 30 golfers who competed in the seven flights.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1, Tate Usher 75-67-35–177. 2, Doug Taylor 73-74-35–182. 3, Ron Litzau 72-74-37–183. 4, Trent Wilcox 75-75-37–187. 5, Cody Schirmers 75-76-37–188. 5, 6, Cory Miner 78-75-41–194. 7, Aron Moses 81-78-36–195. 8, Justin Thompson 81-78-37–196. 9, Dana Husby 82-77-38–197. Chris Bungert 80-82–WD. Justin Moody 80-83–WD. Tucker Coborn 90-WD.

FIRST FLIGHT1, Tate Usher net 68. 2, Trent Wilcox net 74. 3, Dana Husby net 76.

SECOND FLIGHT 1, Ron Litzau net 70. 2, Doug Taylor net 71. 3, Cody Schirmers net 72.

THIRD FLIGHT1, Cory Miner net 67. 2 (tie), Aron Moses and Jeff Massie net 70.

FOURTH FLIGHT1 (tie), Harold Critcher and Wayne Nelson net 75. 3, Ted Chizek net 77.

FIFTH FLIGHT1, Gary Marjama net 72. 2, Randy Leeseberg net 75. 3, Mary Heine net 76.

SIXTH FLIGHT1 (tie), Tom Kannegiesser and Mark Ondracek net 71. 3, Dan Etter net 76.

SEVENTH FLIGHT1, Brett Beyer net 73. 2, Mark Schroeder net 75. 3 (tie), Brian Godfrey and John Smith net 77.

Mady Maninga watches her putt on the No. 2 green during the Women's Club Championship on Sunday, Aug. 13. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Maninga wins Women’s title

PARK RAPIDS – Mady Maninga didn’t feel any pressure playing in her first Women’s Club Championship at Headwaters Golf Club.

Maninga, who was the only entrant in the women’s field, captured the title by following a 90 during the first round on Saturday (Aug. 12) with an 86 during the final 18 holes on Sunday (Aug. 13) for a 36-hole total of 176.

Only golfers at least 18 years old can compete for the club championship. Maninga became the first woman to compete for the club title since 2019.

Justin Thompson chips onto the No. 8 green during the Men's Club Championship. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Cory Miner studies his line on hole No. 1 during the Men's Club Championship. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Aron Moses chips onto the No. 5 green during the Men's Club Championship. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Dana Husby chips onto the No. 6 green during the Men's Club Championship. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise