Golf: Anna Eckmann, Trent Wilcox contend for titles at Birchmont

BEMIDJI – Park Rapids’ Anna Eckmann and Trent Wilcox contended for titles at the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Eckmann earned one of the final spots in the Women’s Championship Bracket and pulled off a pair of upsets before being eliminated in the semifinals while Wilcox advanced to the semifinals in the Senior Championship Bracket before being eliminated in this match-play tournament.

During the 18-hole qualifying round on July 25, Eckmann carded an 86 to receive the No. 15 seed out of 16 qualifiers to the Women’s Championship Bracket.

After a frustrating qualifying round, Eckmann gained a nothing-to-lose approach heading into match play. The 15th-seeded player in the field squared off against one of the best Birchmont players ever in the opening round.

“My qualifying day was really rough for me,” said Eckmann. “Nothing really went right, especially on the back nine. I think I only had one par. After that, I told myself, ‘OK, we got to match play. I have to turn it on a little bit now.’”

Eckmann began match play on July 26 by upsetting five-time champion Emily Israelson of Bemidji in 19 holes. Neither golfer led by more than a hole in this battle. Eckmann took a 1-up lead on No. 1 before Israelson won back-to-back holes on No. 4 and No. 5 to take the lead. Eckmann won two straight holes before Israelson evened the match before the turn.

A par on No. 10 gave Israelson a 1-up lead before Eckmann’s par on No. 15 evened it. A par on No. 17 gave Eckmann a 1-up edge before Israelson’s par on No. 18 forced an extra hole. Eckmann advanced with a par on the first sudden-death playoff hole. Eckmann carded two birdies, 13 pars, three bogeys and a double-bogey during the round.

“My dad actually told me before I teed off, ‘You have nothing to lose against her. Just go for it,’” Eckmann said of playing against Israelson. “I kind of thought the same thing before the playoff hole. I made it this far. I might as well win this thing.”

In the quarterfinals on July 27, Eckmann used three birdies, eight pars, three bogeys and a double-bogey for a 4 & 3 win over No. 7-seeded Claudia Pilot of Rio Verde, Ariz.

“I like match play because you’re just playing against one person,” Eckmann said. “You can see what the other person is doing instead of guessing how they did on a hole when you can’t see them. You can tell yourself you have to make par on a hole because they made one on the same hole. Knowing what you have to do on each hole changes everything.”

Eckmann and Pilot traded holes to begin their match before a par on No. 6 gave Eckmann a 1-up lead. She then made par on No. 9 to take a 2-up lead at the turn. Two more pars on Nos. 10 and 12 put Eckmann in the driver’s seat before she closed out the win.

“I played in this tournament last year, and there are a lot of familiar faces that came back,” Eckmann said after her win over Pilot. “Everyone is super nice. It’s just a really relaxing environment to play in, which is nice. I just love this tournament. It’s so much fun to play in. I just have to remember that I’m already playing well, but tomorrow is a new day. I just have to stay focused.”

Eckmann’s impressive run came to an end with a 3 & 2 loss to No. 3-seeded Morgan Hetletved of Grand Forks in the semifinals on July 28.

Hetletved’s consistent performance powered her into the championship match. She won No. 4 to take an initial lead, then maintained that edge until No. 12, when she went 2-up with a birdie. Hetletved clinched the match with a par on No. 16 as Eckmann finished the day with 12 pars and four bogeys.

Hetletved capped off her impressive play by defeating defending champion and No. 1-seeded Abbie Kelm of Spokane Valley, Wash., in the championship match on July 29.

Park Rapids' Trent Wilcox reached the semifinals of the Senior Championship Bracket at the Birchmont Tournament. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Wilcox earned a spot in the Senior Championship Bracket after carding rounds of 76 and 79 during qualifying on July 24 and July 25. Those rounds gave Wilcox the No. 7 seed.

In his Round of 16 match on July 26, Wilcox used three birdies, nine pars and five bogeys for a 2 & 1 win over No. 10-seeded David Adams of Fargo. Wilcox followed with five birdies, 10 pars and three bogeys in a 2-up victory over No. 2 Dale Finck of Henning in the quarterfinals on July 27.

Wilcox was eliminated with a 1-up loss to No. 6 Curt Howard of Bristow, Okla. Wilcox had four birdies, six pars and eight bogeys in his loss in the semifinals on July 28. Howard captured the Senior title with a 2 & 1 win over No. 5 Jeff Slupe of Windsor, Colo., on July 29.

Park Rapids graduate Steve Wermerskirchen competed in the Senior Director Bracket at the Birchmont Tournament. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids graduate Steve Wermerskirchen competed in the Senior Director Bracket after carding rounds of 85 and 90 during qualifying. Wermerskirchen was sent into the First Flight with a 3 & 2 loss to Jason Tollette of Ramsey in the Round of 16 on July 26. Wermerskirchen had seven pars, six bogeys and three double-bogeys in that match.

In the First Flight, Wermerskirchen defeated Jon Tollette of Ramsey 3 & 2 on July 27 before being defeated by Barry Romo of Grand Forks, N.D., 2 & 1 on July 28. Wermerskirchen had two birdies, eight pars and six bogeys in the win over Tolette and carded one birdie, seven pars, six bogeys and three double-bogeys in the loss to Romo.

Jared Rubado of the Bemidji Pioneer contributed to this article.